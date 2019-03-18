Mouth-watering Ingredients to Make the Best Marinades

We really do not know about you but we love our meat full of juices. Only that way you can be guaranteed that you are in for a treat. And people fail to understand that you can have a pantry full of ingredients but there are certain ingredients you can’t afford to miss.

You can go and get the most expensive marinades. But believe it or not they use the same ingredients that we are going to be telling you about. And we are also going to tell you why you should include them in your marinades.

Why Soy Sauce is the Secret Weapon

If you do not have a bottle of soy sauce kicking around in your kitchen then we have no idea why you even want to make a marinade. Make sure that this becomes your new best friend in the kitchen. Soybeans are known for the amazing flavour and not just to one dish but instead it is an all-rounder to every dish you can think of.

Add Sugar

So now people are a bit sceptical about adding sugar. Because this ingredient you can either make the dish magnificent or a total flop. But what is the real reason for adding sugar? Meat in general has a lot of fluid in it. And yes we want to keep it in for tenderness. But it is important those other flavours that you have added be infused into the meat as well.

And sugar draws out the fluids in the meat and allows other flavours to penetrate into the meat. Which is something that you need to do. So if you ask us if adding sugar is important then yes we do confirm that it is important.

Grab some honey!

We all love to see that brown caramelised meat right? And the right ingredient that will do the magic for you is honey. And this ingredient serves two purposes that is browning and adding flavour. Make sure that you do not miss these 3 special ingredients in your marinade

