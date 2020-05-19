Moroccan Roasted Almonds

Salted crispy almonds that you will not be able to stop munching.

Preparation Time 5 minutes

Baking time -20 minutes

Serves 2-3

Ingredients:

240g / 8 oz Almonds

1 tablespoon salt

Method:

1. Wash the almonds and drain them .

2. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C / 350 degrees F.

3. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper and sprinkle half the salt on it.

4. Spread out the almonds in thin layer over the salt and sprinkle the remaining salt over them.

5. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Almonds should be crisp with a white salty crust.

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.