Moroccan Roasted Almonds
Salted crispy almonds that you will not be able to stop munching.
Preparation Time 5 minutes
Baking time -20 minutes
Serves 2-3
Ingredients:
240g / 8 oz Almonds
1 tablespoon salt
Method:
1. Wash the almonds and drain them .
2. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C / 350 degrees F.
3. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper and sprinkle half the salt on it.
4. Spread out the almonds in thin layer over the salt and sprinkle the remaining salt over them.
5. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes.
6. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Almonds should be crisp with a white salty crust.
About Nayna Kanabar
Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today's lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish.