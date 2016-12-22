Moroccan Lamb with Chickpeas

Keifer Derrin of food blog DonkeyFodder.com comes up with an easy slow cooker recipe for a fussy fireman friend.

I have a friend, let’s call him Fireman Sam, so guess what he does for a living, yep he’s a doctor….oops, no he’s not, he’s a fireman! A fireman who doesn’t like too many foods, is a fussy eater and whose mum has just bought him a slow cooker. Of course he doesn’t know how to use it or know what he can cook in it! Now Fireman Sam doesn’t like vegetables and he doesn’t like spices so I just hope he likes this recipe, because it’s just it’s basically meat and beans with a few spices.

Although the instructions are for all models of slow cookers, you should check the manufacturers instructions of your slow cooker. As if to highlight this, the instructions for this recipe says cook for 7 hours on medium heat. But after 3 hours, I stirred the lamb mixture and noticed that the food was sticking to the base, so I turned it down to low for the next four hours, keeping an eye on it from time to time.

As this is a recipe that takes hours to cook you can use the cheapest cuts of meat, but you should remove all excess fat as the low temperature of the slow cooker won’t melt it.

Ingredients

1.2kg lamb, roughly chopped

15g plain flour

salt and pepper

2tbps vegetable oil

1tbsp harissa paste

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2cm fresh ginger, grated

1tsp of ground allspice

375ml beef stock (I use Knorr’s liquid stock)

2x5cm piece of orange rind

800g tinned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2tbsp mint, coarsley chopped

Method

Put the flour in a bowl and season with some salt and pepper, then add the lamb and toss together.

Place the oil in a frying pan and heat up. Add the lamb in batches, and cook until brown, then place it into a 4.5 litre slow cooker. Repeat until all lamb is browned.

Turn down the heat and add the garlic, onion and ginger, cook for a few minutes then add the beef stock. Stir together, scraping the bottom of the pan to remove any meat residue.

Stir the onion mixture into the slow cooker and add the harissa, orange rind, allspice and chickpeas, season and cook for 7 hours.

Keep an eye on the cooking and stir occasionally. Serve with cous cous and the mint.

