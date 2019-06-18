City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Mini Puff Pastry Apple Bites

Mini Puff Pastry Apple Bites

Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 20-25 Minutes
Makes 20

Delectable cinnamon and apples bites that will melt in your mouth.

Ingredients:

1 sheet ready to roll puff pastry
2 Granny Smith apples
4 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon powder
1 teaspoon icing sugar for dusting

Method:

1. Peel the apples and grate them.
2. Add the sugar and the cinnamon to the apples and mix well.
3. Place the puff pastry on a flat surface that is dusted with a little flour.
4. Spoon the apple mixture on to the puff pastry rectangle and smooth the filling out right to the edges of the pastry.

5. Starting at the long edge of the puff pastry rectangle,  start to roll the pastry tightly encasing the apple filling. Stop when you get to the centre of the pastry rectangle.
6. Roll the pastry in the same way from the opposite end of pastry rectangle to meet in the centre.
7. Slice the roll into 1 inch pieces and place on a greased baking tray. Shape the pastry so that it resembles hearts .
8. Bake in a pre-heated oven 190°C / 375°F for 20 minutes until golden brown.
9. Remove from oven and immediately transfer the apple pastry bites to a cooling rack.
10. Dust with icing sugar and serve with a cup of coffee.

3 Responses to Mini Puff Pastry Apple Bites

  1. Sally says:
    April 18, 2012 at 10:30 am

    Hmmm Nayna… these look yummy. Remind me of traditional French Palmiers but tastier with addition of apples and cinnamon

  2. Clarissa says:
    April 18, 2012 at 1:35 pm

    These bites definitely look moreish. Can’t wait to try the recipe!

  3. David says:
    April 18, 2012 at 2:01 pm

    Yummy recipe – my wife will love making these for us and the kids.