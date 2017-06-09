Mexico – The land where beauty, adventure and history blend into one

Mexico has been a popular location for many a sun seeker looking for that perfect beach and clear blue sky. There are lots to choose from, some of which have been voted as the best in the world. The beach at Tulum offers somewhat of a spiritual experience. Nestled behind the ruins of the ancient civilisation Tulum was the only city to be served by a costal front. The Mayan civilisation is a big draw for culture and history lovers. The gateway to the past is through stone doorways carved out of the wall that existed to possibly protect the people that once lived inside.

Like many long lost civilisations the ruins always probe questions as to the reasons of the decline, what the purpose of the buildings were and what we can learn from the past? The Mayan people were particularly small and venturing around the city makes you envision a bustling place that was once alive with activity. The ruins can be a sun trap so if you choose to listen to a guide whilst investigating, take a sun hat and plenty of water! There are areas to throw your towel down relax and have a picnic to soak up the surroundings.

There is a wealth of places to visit and if you are a history buff or film fanatic why not tick of the list a new wonder of the world by visiting Chichen Itza? Some may recognise the pyramid type building being featured in Mel Gibson’s ‘Apocolypto’ . This is one of the biggest draws in Mexico and with good reason. Like many old architectural buildings the fact they were built without modern machinery is an awe inspiring thought. Chichen Itza was used by the Mayan people as a calendar to track times and dates by using the position of the moon and sun. You may wonder why people are sporadically clapping around the pyramid. This is because the clap returns a noise from the top of the pyramid sounding like a birds squawk. The noise is said to be a Quetzal or Kuk a precious bird whose feathers of emerald green were more valued than gold to the ancient Mayan and Aztecs. In the spring and autumn in the late afternoon on a certain day light cascades down the pyramid in a triangular shape which shows the look of a serpent crawling down the pyramid. Some believe this is a serpent god known as Kukulkn.

If all that history has exhausted the brain why not try and excite the body with a combination of sporting activities. There are all the usual water sports to take part in but how about taking a zip wire ride across jungle whilst spotting crocodiles underneath? Gliding along lines across the sky as you go higher and higher finishing with a crash land into a cool shallow pool at the entrance of a dark cave. There is also off road driving, jump into a jeep and zoom around the tracks and tunnels whilst trying out your best Indiana Jones impressions.

Mexico is abundant in senotes, deep dark caves with cool calm waters that the rainfall through the cracks has created. It is an eerie feeling swimming in green blue water with the odd fish swimming past and the smells of the dark undertones of earth enveloping the senses.

If you prefer your action when the suns gone in then why not head out to the night life. Mexico offers some of the best night time entertainment from bars, shows and restaurants. One of the best nights out is at the famous Coco Bongos. It is a cross between feeling like you are at a concert whilst being involved in a music festival. This is also whilst watching random bursts of live entertainment such as the green goblin and Spiderman fighting it out. Throw in some Lady Gaga impersonators, explosions of colourful banners and light flashes and you have a absolute assault on the senses. It makes for a thrilling evening.

Leaving the club as the sun starts to rise is a opportunity to decide what to pack in before it sets again!

