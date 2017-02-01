City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Meat Meal Back on the Menu

Meat Meal Back on the Menu

  By Thierry Clerc | February 1, 2017 - 6:00 am | ,

Thierry Clerc, clinical homeopath and nutritionist, asks the question: “do you trust the authorities to keep your food safe?”

pigs

In the middle of the horse-meat crisis, the European Union has decided to re-allow the use of meat and bone extracts to feed animals destined for human consumption, a practice that has been banned since the mad cow diseases of the 1990’s. The new practice will be implemented this year for fish, and will be introduced to pork and chickens in 2014.

The health authorities have put some safeguards: only “safe animals” (ie: not sick animals) will be used. Also, one species will not be fed with meat from the same species (so chicken will be fed from pork or fish, but not from other chickens). Finally, they have confirmed that a robust “labelling and tracking” programme will ensure that the system is safe.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, the EU has allowed each government to accept/refuse this practice, and it is a pity that in the UK, this news has not been covered in the mainstream media while the rest of the EU is up in arms. France and the Nordic countries have already expressed that they will probably not allow such practice in their farming industry.

To read more – click here

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

About Thierry Clerc

Thierry Clerc is a very well respected writer and speaker on complementary and general health. He has published articles in several local and national health magazines and is also an editor at www.hpathy.com, the biggest resource on homeopathy in the world. Thierry has a BSc in Mechanical Engineering and an MSc in Electo-magnetism. His interest in health and homeopathy started after he suffered from a severe form of arthritis that was successfully treated by homeopathy and nutrition. Thierry Clerc teaches and holds workshops about optional health & homeopathy. For more information, check out www.thierry-health.com
Tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.