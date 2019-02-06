Mauritian Lima Bean Stew



Hearty and delicious Mauritian spicy Lima bean stew.

Preparation time- 10 minutes

Cooking time-20 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients:

300 g precooked tinned broad beans/ Lima beans

2 medium potatoes peeled and diced

1 small onion finely diced

1 carrot peeled and diced

1 clove garlic

2 large tomatoes diced and puréed

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

120 ml water

1 tablespoon fresh coriander finely chopped

Method:

1.Heat the oil in a pan, when it is hot sauté the garlic and onions until translucent.

2.Add the puréed tomatoes, potatoes and carrots. Add the salt, chilli powder, black pepper and the 100 ml water and bring the stew to a boil, once it comes to a boil reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes until potatoes and carrots are almost cooked.

3.Add the precooked Lima /broad beans and cook for a further 5 minutes.

4.Turn off heat and transfer the stew to a serving bowl.

5.Garnish with fresh coriander.

Serve with Dholl Puri

© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.