Mauritian Lima Bean Stew

Hearty and delicious Mauritian spicy Lima bean stew.

Preparation time- 10 minutes
Cooking time-20 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients:

300 g precooked tinned broad beans/ Lima beans
2 medium potatoes peeled and  diced
1 small onion finely diced
1 carrot peeled and diced
1 clove garlic
2 large tomatoes diced and puréed
1 tablespoon sunflower oil
1/2 teaspoon chilli powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
120 ml water
1 tablespoon fresh coriander finely chopped

Method:

1.Heat the oil in a pan, when it is hot sauté the garlic and onions until translucent.
2.Add the puréed tomatoes, potatoes and carrots. Add the salt, chilli powder, black pepper and the 100 ml water and bring the stew to a boil, once it comes to a boil reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes until potatoes and carrots are almost cooked.
3.Add the precooked Lima /broad beans and cook for a further 5 minutes.
4.Turn off heat and transfer the stew to a serving bowl.
5.Garnish with fresh coriander.

Serve with Dholl Puri

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
