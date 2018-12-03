Matoke – Kenyan Green Banana Plantain Stew

Delicious wholesome spicy Kenyan style plantain stew.

Preparation time -10 minutes

Cooking time – 15 minutes

Serves- 2

Ingredients:

5 green bananas -raw plantain (Matoke)

2 medium tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 green chillies.

150 ml water

1 tablespoon fresh chopped coriander for garnishing

Method:

1. Peel the green bananas- plantain and slice them in to 5mm thick round slices and soak them in cold water.

2. Chop the tomatoes into small pieces.

3. Slit both the chillies and remove the membrane and seeds and cut into 4 pieces.

4. Heat oil in a pan when it is hot add 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds and let them splutter.

5. Drain the bananas and add to the pan followed by the tomatoes, salt and pepper and chillies

6. Mix well and add the water.

7. Bring the stew to boil , then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until bananas are tender and sauce has thickened.Add the lemon juice and stir.

8. Transfer to serving dish and garnish with fresh coriander.

