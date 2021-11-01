Massor Lentils and Sweetcorn Daal

Did you remember the recent hose pipe ban in the United Kingdom? It was rather strange that our country faced one of the driest periods on record. So the government issued a ban that effected almost 20 million people, introducing fines of up to Â£1000 if used. The government urged householders to be “smarter about how we use water”.

However, after some praying we were blessed with quite a rainy period lifting the ban and that made me so happy. However, the rain also brought a traffic chaos and I did not leave the house to go shopping much. We didn’t have any Indian vegetables in the house and my daughter seemed to be rather delighted.

So I thought I would soak some lentils and cook them for dinner. Then at the same time I saw that in my freezer we had two open bags of sweet corn and I thought I could make corn curry, too. But then contemplating again I didn’t want to prepare two dishes at the same time. So why not use lentils and sweet corn in the same dish? Here is the recipe I came up with:

You will need:

1 bowl whole Masoor (I used green Masoor) you can use red kidney beans too

1 bowl sweetcorn (I used frozen but tinned should work equally well)

2-3 tbp green chillies, ginger and garlic crushed

2-3 tbp roasted peanuts powder (optional)

2-3 medium tomatoes, crushed

few fresh curry leaves

1/2 tsp kasoori methi (optional)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp dhana jeera powder

1/4 tsp garam masala

salt to taste

2 tbp oil

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

Method:

Rinse Masoor 2-3 times, soak for an hour andÂ pressure cook with 2-3 cups of water. I cook mine on a medium heat with 6-7 whistles or until soft.

Grind chillies, garlic and ginger in a grinder with tomatoes. Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan, add mustard seeds, and then add curry leaves and kasoori methi, fry for few seconds and add tomato pulp with garlic and ginger paste. Lower the heat, add red chilli ,tumeric, garam masala, dhana jeera powder and salt. Cook masala until oil is appears on the side of the pan.

Now add frozen sweetcorn and peanut powder. Let everything cook for 3-4 minutes. Add boiled Masoor andÂ mix very well. Add 1/2 – 1 cups of water. Cook everything for 10-12 minutes and stir in between. Add a little water if massorÂ dal is too thick. Then cook for another 1-2 minutes. Turn off the heat. This dish is now ready to serve with hot roti and mixed salad.

© 2021, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.