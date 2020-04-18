Masala Aloo (Spicy Potatoes)

Tender baby pototoes steamed and cooked in a fusion of spices and aromatic green peas gravy.

Preparation time – 15 minutes

Cooking time- 30 minutes

Serves- 4

Ingredients:

10 Baby new Potatoes

1 cup frozen or fresh Green Peas

1 red Onion finely diced

2 medium Tomatoes

1 teaspon Garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon Mustard seeds

1 teaspoon Turmeric powder

1 teaspon Salt

1/2 teaspoon Coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon Cumin powder

1 /2 teaspoon Chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon MDH kitchen king masala( or garam masala)

2 tablespoons Olive oil

2 tablespoons single Cream

1 tablespoon freshly chopped Coriander

Method:

1. Wash and steam the potatoes until tender.

2. Prick the potatoes with a fork and keep aside.

3. Grind the peas coarsely and keep aside.

4. Dice and puree the tomatoes in a blender to a smooth puree.

4. In a pan add the oil ,when it is hot add the mustard seeds, wait for them to splutter and then add the garlic and onions and sauté till translucent.

5. Add the pureed tomatoes, followed by the salt, chilli powder, cumin, coriander and turmeric powders. Sauté for 3 more minutes until tomatoes and spices blend together.

6. Add the coarsely ground peas and cook with 1/2 cup water for 5 minutes until the gravy becomes nicely blended with all the spices.

7. Add the steamed potatoes to the green gravy. Add another 1/2 cup of water.Stir in the MDH kitchen king masala.

8. Cover and cook allowing the gravy and spices to infuse and flavour the potatoes.

9. Finally stir in the cream and transfer to serving dish.Garnish with freshly chopped coriander

Serve with hot Chappatis or Rice

