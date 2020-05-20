Mango Chutney with ginger and hot red chilies

I have always loved raw mangoes from a young age and love using them in curries and stir fries. For this recipe I used a semi ripe mango to make a hot chutney to enjoy as a condiment and used it to flavour my sandwiches too. You can make it as hot or as mild as you like it by adjusting the amount of chilies in the recipe.

Ingredients:

• 1 semi ripe large mango

• 4 red chillies

• 2 tsp grated ginger

• 4 tbls sugar

• 1/2 salt

• 1 tbls Oil

• 2 small pieces of cinnamon

• 5-6 black pepper cones

• 1 tsp whole cumin seeds

Method:

1. Wash and peel the mango and either grate it or chop it into fine cubes

2. Chop the red chilies into as small chunks as possible

3. Transfer the mango chunks, grated ginger and chilies to a microwave dish (if if do not have a microwave, then use a non stick wok or saucepan.

4. Add the sugar and salt to the mixture and stir gently.

5. Cook the mixture until it’s soft and resembles jam stirring it after every two minutes. Use a potato masher to mash any large chunks of mango. The mixture will start to look like a runny jam. Keep it to cool and prepare the tempering.

6. For the tempering (Tadka). Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds, cinnamon and pepper cones. Once the cumin goes dark, add it to the mango and chili mixture and stir well.

7. Allow to cool and store in an airtight jar in the fridge. Enjoy this with any Indian thali or even as sandwich filling. The chutney will last for a week to 10 days

