The inspiration of this recipe is from a dessert called Eton’s mess which a friend of mine had made and my son loved it. I was looking to make something similar but eggless. I managed to get some juicy Indian mangoes so I used them to make this layered dessert which I have named mango and ginger cheesecake. It’s quick and easy to make and tastes great too. Perfect dessert for the summer.

Ingredients for 5 servings:

250 gms of mangoes (I used 2 large Indian Alphonso mangoes)

1 tsp fresh ginger – grated

1 tsp cardamom – coarsely ground

½ tsp nutmeg – finely ground

3 tbs sugar- finely ground/ Diabetics can use sugar substitute

250 gms Mascarpone cheese

200 gms Philadelphia soft cheese

200 gms Greek style yogurt

2 tsp lemon juice

2-3 drops of Vanilla essence

100 gms shortbread cookies – broken into small chunks

Method:

1. Peel the mango and chop it into small chunks. Save 8-10 thin long strips of mango for garnishing.

2. Add the one tsp lemon juice, all the grated ginger and 1 tablespoon sugar to the chopped mango. Mix and cook this for 1 minute in the microwave. (Please note that every microwave has different wattage). Stir the mixture and cook for 1 minute again. Remove the mango mixture, crush all the fruit using a fork and chill the mixture for 30-40 minutes.

3. Mix the mascarpone cheese, philadelphia cheese and greek style yogurt together with the remaining lemon juice. Add the nutmeg, cardomom and 2 tablespoons of sugar or sugar substitute and mix well. If the mixture feels too thick – you can add a spoonful of warm milk to soften it.

4. Take 5 glasses and add a teaspoon of the cheese mixture in each glass. Add a second layer with a spoonful of the chilled mango. Add the third layers with the crushed biscuits. Repeat this layering again twice more finishing with the soft cheese layer.



5. Garnish the top of the dessert with a couple of slices of mango and a piece cookie and chill for at least an hour before serving.

Tip: You can use other fruits such as strawberries and raspberries instead of mangoes. Just adjust the sugar depending on the sharpness of the fruit.

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.