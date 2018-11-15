Malaysian Pineapple and Cucumber Salad

A refreshing sweet and sour tangy salad that is a perfect side dish to a main meal.

Preparation time – 10 minutes

Chilling Time -30 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 cucumber, cut in half lengthways, seeds removed and sliced

1 red onion thinly diced

2 slices fresh pineapple, cubed

1 red chilli pepper thinly sliced

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes

1 tablespoon fresh coriander finely chopped

Method

1. Add the cucumber, pineapple and onion to a bowl.

2. Add the salt, sugar, vinegar,lemon juice, red chilli and the red chilli flakes and toss the salad. Sprinkle with chopped coriander.

3. Transfer to serving dish. Chill for 30 minutes before serving.

