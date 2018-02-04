Making Sense of Grocery-store Eggs

Grocery stores have lots of different kinds of eggs. All

come from chickens, but some are labeled “all natural”, others

“organic”, and still others “free-range”. Some are even “organic

free range”. So what are the differences and which are best? All

Natural: This term is generally meaningless. This is what the

conventional egg industry calls its eggs in order to make them

sound healthy and wholesome when they really aren’t. It is almost

the same as having no designation at all on the label. “All

Natural” is code for “We have nothing good to say about our eggs

because they come from hens that spend their whole lives in the

dark in crowded cages eating nothing but chemical-laced grain.”

Unless you are suffering from actual starvation, these eggs are

best left alone.

Free-Range: Hmmm. What does this mean? Sounds like chickens living

wild, roaming out on the range, free. This is a joke. Nothing could

be less true. While “free range” eggs are certainly better than

”all natural” eggs, they are not what they sound like. “Free range”

usually means “Our chickens are not confined in cages, but they

spend their entire lives in a huge chicken house the size of a

football field crowded wall-to-wall with tens of thousands of their

feathery friends with little room to move.” There is nothing “free”

or “rangey” about the lives of these birds. Their situation is

better than that of chickens stuck in tiny cages, but their living

conditions are still unhealthy and unnatural. Cage Free: This term

means the same thing as “free range”.

Organic: This is

a good thing. In the conventional system, non-organic eggs almost

always come from chickens that are fed a meal of

genetically-modified corn or soybean that had been sprayed with

pesticides and herbicides and that is now laced with various

antibiotics and other harmful chemicals. “Organic” eggs, on the

other hand, come from chickens that are fed grain that is at least

not genetically modified, that lacks antibiotics, and that has not

been sprayed with pesticides or herbicides. The eggs of such

chickens are healthier as a result because they lack residues of

such chemicals. In addition, organic eggs are required to come from

chickens that are cage-free and have “outdoor access.” In reality,

however, such access usually consists of only a teeny-tiny door on

the side of a monstrous chicken house, which the birds hardly know

exists, which they have little chance of reaching, and which leads

merely to a small cement porch with no grass. Vegetarian Diet: Many

eggs have labels that brag that the chickens were fed a “vegetarian

diet”. Whoopee!! Although it is good that their feed does not

contain animal bi-products, a vegetarian diet is not a healthy diet

for a chicken, which is a carnivore. In addition to grain and

forage, chickens naturally eat and derive protein from bugs, grubs,

larvae, worms, and even small rodents. Without access to such

foods, their eggs will be far less nutritious. Pastured: “Pastured

eggs” are the antithesis of eggs produced in the conventional

system–whether “all natural” or “free range”. It is what you want

if you are looking for maximum nutrition and sustainable

production. These eggs are rarely found in grocery stores, and you

usually have to go directly to a farm to buy them. Unlike “all

natural” and “free range” eggs, pastured eggs are exactly as they

sound–they are from chickens raised on pasture. Because they are

raised on pasture, they have access to grass, and lots of it. They

also have access to bugs, grubs, larvae, and worms, delicious bits

that chickens always relish. Because these chickens have ample

access to foods found in their natural diet and they are able to

exhibit their natural behavior, their eggs are A LOT more

nutritious than conventionally produced eggs–organic or not–as

exhibited by their darker-colored yolks. Pastured eggs can be

”organic”, but often they are not. One reason is that the

organically raised animals require a controlled environment in

order to guarantee that the animals receive nothing but organic

feed. Pasture is outside, therefore, it is often not a controlled

environment. Unless the entire farm is certified organic, it is

difficult to claim that the chickens eat only organic food. A

second reason is that farmers who raise animals on pasture often

want to avoid the substantial costs of getting an organic

certification, and they and their customers already know that their

pastured eggs are just as good without it. Eggs from pasture raised

chickens are always the best by far, especially when they are from

a farmer that you know and trust. Nothing can substitute for a

personal relationship between consumer and farmer. With that, I

would rank eggs as follows, with the 1 being the best:

Pastured Organic Free-range or cage-free All

natural

Now, I think it’s time to make an

