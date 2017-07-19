Making Exercise a Lifestyle Choice

Most of us are constantly saying we have no time to exercise and that our busy schedules prevent us from making this a priority. However, we all have the same amount of time to get things done on a daily basis. For many, 24-hours is enough time to get most of the important things done. We have enough hours in a day to brush our teeth, eat, take care of our children, and clean the house as well as do a lot of other things. The fact that we are able to do so many things is proof that we can prioritize anything that is truly important to us.

Exercise & Health

Most of us understand the link between exercise and health. We know that exercise makes our heart’s healthier and is overall great for our health. However, most of us don’t understand this truth on a deep level, because if we did, we would make time to exercise as often as we should. Most of us give exercise a lower priority than a lot of other things. Even less important activities have more of a priority than exercise. Believe it or not, however, exercise makes our hearts beat longer, keeps out body’s healthier, and prevents many health issues. It is important, regardless of whether we believe it or not. In fact, exercise specifically reduces insulin resistance and inflammation in the body, as well as stimulates new growth factors. Exercise is healthy. This is easy to understand, unlike the Chinese stock market.

Making Time to Exercise

Exercise requires time just like anything else. We have to schedule this vital activity into our weekly or daily routine, otherwise, it’s often the activity that gets left off the table. This is why we have to schedule time for this activity. If we make time to exercise the likelihood of us doing it becomes greatly increased. The more you practice this behavior, more than likely it will become a habit.

The Mental Benefits

Believe it or not, exercise is even good for the mind. It increases endorphins which help us to be happy and motivated. This is proof positive that exercise is both good for your body and your mind. Exercise is an activity that has the ability to give us a mental lift and improve our mood and overall well-being. This essential activity improves memory, stimulates the growth of new brain cells as well as the growth of new blood vessels. Exercise is amazing and awesome.

There are no side effects to exercise. It only does good things to your body. It keeps you healthy both mentally and physically and can be helpful with many chronic disorders, diabetes being one of them. Make exercise a priority. Your body and mind will thank you on a daily basis. We all have 24 hours a day to achieve the things that are most important to us. Make exercise an essential high priority daily or weekly task.

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.