Make the Best of Your Agile Team

At this point, there are a wide range of agile guides and tools available for software development teams.

There are even a number of great coaching programs available to take advantage of.

Project managers might feel tempted to march to the beat of their own drum and toss everything else aside.

Going through the plethora of information is time-consuming, expensive, and really daunting. It may feel like more of a hindrance than an effective way to break through performance roadblocks holding back your team.

On the other side of the coin, creating a strong, agile team, while boosting and optimizing their performance is an absolute must.

If your team is performing at higher levels, you’ll be able to release your latest software sooner.

With that in mind, we’ll now take a look at three powerful ways to boost the performance of your agile team while turning them into a well-oiled machine.

Use Collaborative Software to Its Full Advantage

First and foremost, agile teams need to take advantage of collaborative software. This is essential if you’re going to develop a successful agile team. It’s going to be impossible to keep track of everything going on with your team without using collaboration software.

At the moment, your team may consist of dozens of people working toward the same goal.

Even more important, members of your team are most likely located all around the globe and have to learn how to stay connected on vacation. Having a system of effective, solid communication is critical to achieving success as an agile team during the software development process.

Right now, there are a number of powerful solutions available to keep your team in constant contact so everyone’s on the same page.

While there are a number of options, we feel Slack is the perfect software for agile team communication.

If that program isn’t to your liking, find one that is. Just make sure you use collaborative software to keep everyone on your team working together as a group so everyone is on the same page.

Use Remote Workers When Needed

Telecommuters and remote workers are a valuable part of the employment experience. With the advancements of technology, they are also becoming a regular part of the modern workplace.

Today’s top software development teams will most likely include in-house employees, employees working from another office, freelancers, consultants, project-based contractors, and remote workers.

To ensure your software development project goes off without a hitch, it’s important to develop top level communication strategies for effective collaboration.

In many situations, working face-to-face with other individuals is how a software team is going to operate at its best.

But agile teams are made up of hard-working remote workers, so it’s important to make sure these people feel included in the conversation. If they feel disconnected and isolated, they’ll have a hard time developing a positive attitude toward the team and their goals.

Video conferencing is an excellent option. You can use Skype, Google Hangouts, or any other program to meet your needs. There are even tools that can help your developers try out pair programming remotely, which will empower them to be more creative and bonded with their team.

Join video conferences with remote workers often; ask for their input about the project, and make them feel welcome.

Remember That Real People Are on Your Team

With agile teams, it’s easy to forget that people are going to be people.

Pay close attention to relationships and the culture of your team. Make sure everybody efficiently and smoothly collaborates toward the same goal.

If it seems like members of the team are being overworked, suggest they take a vacation.

Conclusion

Please use these three suggestions to make the best of your agile team.

