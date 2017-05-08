Loosing this Midsection

Excess weight gain is unhealthy, however, weight gain in the midsection can be dangerously unhealthy. Belly fat is linked to heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer. Fortunately, the road to losing this stubborn, “visceral,” fat is not impossible.

The Test

The perfect combination of eating the right foods and getting moderate exercise is a simple antidote. However, it’s a good idea to find out what you’re dealing with before you start. A simple test can tell you if your belly fat falls into the danger zone. Start by measuring around your waistline at the top of the hip bones. The measurement should be no more than 35 inches for women and no more than 40 inches for men. If you fall above the 35 or 40-inch measurement, don’t panic, losing the extra belly fat is still very doable. Although many people think that crunches, sit-ups and other exercises that target the midsection will whittle away belly fat, this is untrue. Exercises that utilize many muscle groups actually are more effective at burning belly fat. Even an exercise as simple as walking several times a week is effective at losing belly fat.

Diet

Diet is a key component to successfully losing belly fat. A balanced diet will not only reduce the extra fat in the midsection but also help reduce inflammation and your chances of getting heart disease. Foods with monounsaturated fats help keep belly fat down. Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fat and can be used to cook a variety of foods. When you combine diet with exercise the effects of your healthy eating habits pay off. Even if you teach music education for advanced children and rarely get any exercise, changing your diet will still yield some results.

Blood Sugar

Foods that do not cause spikes in your blood sugar level are considered low-glycemic. Low Glycemic foods keep blood sugar levels stable and foods that have a high glycemic level spike the blood sugar and trigger the release of cortisol when blood sugar levels crash. Cortisol is instrumental in the production of excess belly fat. Foods with low glycemic levels should be consumed to reduce the release of cortisol. Beans and lentils are good examples of foods with low glycemic levels. The glycemic index is a rating that spans from 0 to 100. Foods with a rating of 55 or less are considered good, low glycemic choices.

Other Healthy Food Choices

Believe it or not, green tea helps burn belly fat when at least a cup and a half with 609 milligrams of antioxidants called catechins, are consumed. Green tea can have varying amounts of this added antioxidant. Sometimes, depending on the number of catechins per cup, up to 4 cups may need to be consumed. Low levels of vitamin C can also be instrumental in creating excess belly fat. When we are lacking adequate levels of this essential vitamin a hormone is released from our bodies, which causes us to store more visceral fat. Vitamin C found in dairy products has been found to be a more potent source of vitamin C than vitamin C derived from other sources. Any low-fat dairy product is a great choice and all you need to consume is 1,000 milligrams a day. Vitamin C helps reduce the hormone that creates excess fat stored in the midsection.

It doesn’t take a fancy diet or extreme exercises to lose belly fat, just good eating habits and a commitment to consistent, moderate exercises that utilizes multiple muscle groups. Add a healthy lifestyle that includes at least 7 hours of sleep and you are on your way to a slimmer, healthier midsection.

