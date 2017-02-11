Looking After Your Suits

Recently I’ve had a lot of customers asking me about the best way to press and look after their suits. So I thought I’d let you know how I do things.

In an ideal world you’ve got yourself a good week’s supply of bespoke clothing. I say this not to keep tailors like me in beer money, but to let you know how to get the very best from your bespoke wardrobe. If you’re new to bespoke and have recently got your first suit, this often when caring problems arise.

You see, if your tailor has done a good job, your first bespoke will now be your favourite in the wardrobe, and you’ll want to wear it all the time. Wonderful, but the problem is you’ll end up wanting to wear it too much. As I’ve said before, a proper bespoke suit can easily last ten or fifteen years. But they need a rest, just like the rest of us. So the most important key to success is to rotate your wardrobe. Wear your suit a maximum of a couple of times a week. Then brush it down well with a good quality brush. It may not look dirty, but dust, pollen and other particles will have settled on the cloth. And if you don’t shake them out they’ll go deeper into fibre and you’ll ingrain dirt into the fabric each time it’s worn.

Secondly, always put your suit on a quality hanger. it should be broad and shaped to support the coat’s shoulders. Also make sure the trouser bar is anti-slip- it’s not very nice to find a heap on the wardrobe floor.

Now as long as you’re not unlucky with the tomato ketchup, this is all you’ll need to do, and trips to dry cleaners should be very rare. However, one thing that your suit will miss is a good pressing. To attempt this on a conventional ironing board is useless and frustrating, to say the least. They’re always too small and you can never keep a hold of what you’re pressing.

What you need is a good iron [preferably with the option to vertically spray steam], a good sleeve board [just like real tailors use] and a solid flat table and cloth. The manufactured sleeve boards you buy in the shops are pretty useless, so you’re much better getting your local carpenter to make you one. Just show him the picture above, to give him an idea. You’ll need to cover one side with padding, just like a regular ironing board. It’s not rocket science to make, and you’ll be in business right away. It’ll last a lifetime and you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: