Lift Your Energy in the Morning

A very quick and easy way to energise yourself in the morning is to spend just 2 minutes giving yourself a mini head massage. You can even do this before you get out of bed!

This will help you to wake up, feel alert, positive and ready to start your day with enthusiasm. It has the effect of boosting your circulation and getting rid of any tension in your scalp and face. This also reduces the likelihood of eye strain, headaches, neck and shoulder problems and also hair loss.

It’s also a great way to help eliminate any feelings of stress and anxiety which might be lurking around! So here’s how you do it:

Sit (or lie if you must!) and place your left palm directly over your left top part of your head. This has the effect of steadying your head.

With your right hand, use your finger tips to create a friction movement from the centre of your head down to your ears and down towards your forehead area. Don’t forget to work down the back of the head to your neck area as there is often a lot of tension held here.

When you have covered all areas well in a minute, swap hands and work the left side of your head with this friction rub.

Incidentally, this is a great exercise which you can nip off and do at work to lift your energy and release any tension. It helps you to remain focused on your task.

