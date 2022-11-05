Lifestyle Changes After Filing for Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy is sometimes your only option when you are having financial trouble, but it also forces you to make a few lifestyle changes. Many people view bankruptcy as being a terrible, last-resort option that will ruin your life. While it does damage your credit score which can affect other aspects of your life like trying to get a loan, there are some positives to it.

One of the largest positive aspects of filing for bankruptcy is that the weight of looming debt has been lifted off your shoulders. You get to start over and build financial habits that will keep you from having trouble again in the future. Here are some changes you can make after bankruptcy.

Living Within Your Means

One of the largest lifestyle changes you will have to make after bankruptcy is to live within your means. If you filed for bankruptcy over debt or spending issues, this might be one of the hardest adjustments you will have to make, because you are going to have to learn how to spend less than you were used to.

The best way to do this is to create a monthly or even weekly budget that you follow. The first thing you should do is figure out all of the expenses you have to pay for each month. This is anything that you cannot go without paying such as rent or mortgage payments, car insurance, health insurance, utilities, and more.

Once you have determined these you can move on to the other expenses you have for the month. This is where you will divide your income into certain categories. The first category should be whatever you plan to save each month, the golden rule is to save 10 to 20 percent of your paycheck but this can vary depending on your situation. After you have set this amount aside you are left with your luxury expenses. If you want to save more, you may have to spend less on luxuries.

Rely Less on Your Credit Card

After bankruptcy, you will need to rebuild your credit score, so while credit cards can be dangerous it is important to still use one for some of your purchases. However, using your credit card for specific purchases only and buying everything else with cash can help you avoid overspending and building debt.

It is best to use your credit card for fixed payments, or ones that do not vary greatly from month to month. This is so you can be sure that you have the correct amount in your bank account to pay for it at the end. For example, you might only use your credit card to buy groceries or to pay certain bills.

You also want to make sure that you are not spending too much, which is why budgeting for these things is important. Keep track of your spending throughout the month so that you don’t end up having to carry over the credit card payment. For example, if you use your credit card to buy gas, but you have to drive a bit more one month, make sure you are keeping track of it. Keeping track of your spending might be new to you but it is something you should definitely do to avoid debt.

Do Not Touch Your Savings

If you had to deal with debt and bankruptcy it is very likely that you exhausted your savings or did not have any at all. Moving forward, you should focus some of your budget on building your savings back up so that you can avoid having to use a credit card if an emergency comes up. It is smart to have some money set aside in case something unexpected happens and you have to pay for it. Paying with a credit card because you don’t have the money can quickly snowball into debt.

