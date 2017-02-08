Life or Death?

This may sound like a strange question to ask since you are alive enough to read this but why did it capture your attention?

Did you know that many people are more dead than alive in their daily existence?

Having worked as a nurse for over 13 years, studying health and wellbeing for over 18 years and working with thousands of people who were ill, I realised two incredible facts. The first is that most people who end up in hospital, especially with progressive illness, have spent much of their life dying from within. They have low energy that has been blocked and/or drained for several years before ever ending up in hospital.

What would you do if you had more energy?

Certain things can happen as a result of having more energy. You may need to sleep less, giving you more time. You could find yourself more motivated so that you do all of those things that you have been putting off.

You may possibly start exercising more, getting yourself in better shape, improving your confidence, esteem, relationships and health. This could well lead to a longer, happier and healthier life. It is also likely that your glowing example will be rubbing off on those who you spend the most time with, improving their lives and bringing them all of the same benefits.

How is your energy now?

When I talk about energy, this can be directly attributed to your motivation and the relationship that you have with yourself. Symptoms of an energy blockage or leak are: negative feelings and emotions over an extended period, like guilt, sadness, fear, apathy, resentment, feeling stuck in a job or relationship that you feel has no hope of ever satisfying you, or inability to resolve past challenges or incidents.

Symptoms that your energy is good will be regular physical exercise, enjoyment of life, being able to look in the mirror and love the person that you see, smiling a lot, sleeping less than usual, waking up feeling happy and enthusiastic, contributing to a bigger cause and being able to energise others.

Where do you start?

The most important thing when working with energy is to acknowledge where you are. Rate your current energy, based on the above. How much of your day do you experience the symptoms that cause energy blockages or leaks compared to symptoms of good energy levels? Rate yourself between 1-10. 1 being very low energy, sleeping lots and not wanting to get out of bed and face the day and 10 being extreme motivation and/or happiness and great relationships with yourself and others.

And where do you want to be?

Now that you know where you are, decide where you want to be and how you will know when you are there. Pick the number between 1-10 that you would be happy with and find a marker that would give you an undeniable experience of being there. An example could be being able to fit into certain sized clothes, having a regular exercise routine, letting go of a job/relationship/issue that has been draining your energy for an extended period of time or being able to look in the mirror, smile and love the person looking back at you.

Learn to walk before you can run

I’m sure that most of you have come across the expression “You have to learn to walk before you can run.” It seems so obvious – because it is.

What if there was a way of walking that could give you extra energy, improve your memory, focus and life in the process? Add the fact that once you learn this system once you can use it for the rest of your life, every time you walk.

Interested?

Walk Innovation has been formulated from over 18 years of studying health, disease, energy and the human mind. I have found that time, money or motivation are most people’s reason(s) for not making adjustments that can cause lasting results in their lives. This can occur when your mind makes a decision without involving your body.

Align your body and mind and your energy will increase

Because we learn by association it is all too easy for the mind to make decisions while the body is inactive. If you have ever been to a therapist, workshop, seminar or course, learned some great information that could change your life and not taken action then this could be because your body was inactive when your mind absorbed the information.

The benefits of walking are immense

The simple act of walking alone yields numerous health benefits. It can lower blood pressure and regulate blood sugar naturally, release endorphins, your body’s natural, feel good hormones, strengthen the body, clear the mind, reduce blood pressure and increase longevity.

Walk Innovation gives you energy

Through a set of easy to learn, yet potent steps, Walk Innovation is the most sustainable way to raise your energy and keep the changes. This system will show you how to align the insights of your mind with action from your body. With just a few adjustments to what you think about whilst walking you can harness energy with every single step you take.

Walk Innovation fits into your life

You walk anyway. Once you have learned the Walk Innovation system once you can use it for the rest of your life. It can even be done as a visualisation process for those who can’t walk. Every single step that you ever take can be used to focus your mind and raise your energy with this system.

Walk Innovation is fun, friendly and free!

The simplicity of Walk Innovation is its power. It is a system that fits in with your day and can guide you, step-by-step to feeling better and living a more energised and fulfilling life. Side effects can be losing unwanted weight, better relationships, more confidence, feeling younger and improved health.

By going to our website and leaving your name and e-mail with us you can have access to our free, step-by-step guide, giving you very short, weekly steps of how to use Walk Innovation to get results in every area of your life and feel great.

But what was the second incredible fact?

Most people do not value their health until it has gone. As in many aspects in life, we take things and people for granted, until they are gone. I have seen much sadness as people spent their whole lives saving for a happy retirement, only to retire to a hospital or nursing home bed and spend the rest of their lives bitter and resentful being dependent on others.

Personally, I have witnessed enough pain and dying. Now I want to offer energy and hope to those who are ready for a new way of life.

If you would rather live fully then Walk Innovation and extra energy are my gifts to you.

