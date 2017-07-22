

The Lego Batman Movie is a spin off of the Main Lego Movie released last year. Will Arnett reprises his role of the voice of Batman.

Batman is still defending Gotham City and the latest threat comes in the shape of his old foe The Joker (voiced by Zach Galifianakis). Batman makes the Joker feel he doesn’t count so that’s reason enough to step up his game plan and cause trouble for The Dark Knight.

Commission Gordon is retiring and his daughter Barbara is going to revamp the force – and Batman isn’t part of her plans! That doesn’t go down very well at all. When The Joker bursts in on the gala and surrenders – Batman senses a plot.

Wanting to send The Joker away, he breaks into Superman’s Fortress of Solitude and steals his Phantom Zone Projector.

Barbara is not impressed when she finds out and has Batman and Robin arrested! Interim Joker’s sidekick Harley Quinn gets him out of the zone and The Joker summons all the villains housed in there. Now Gotham City is under extreme threat from multiple sources. Is it time Batman actually sought some help out? Or will he continue to be stubborn that he can do it all by himself?

This is a fabulous movie with lots of characters making an appearance. It’s not just the world of Batman! The theme that Batman doesn’t always need to work alone is a good one to explore. The film is very funny and action packed and keeps a terrific pace. There’s lots of visual gags and I just love the way they do those Lego minifigs.

Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter, Skyfall, Spectre) voices Alfred the butler, Channing Tatum (so many films!) is Superman, Hector Elizondo is Commissioner Gordon (Pretty Woman, Chicago Hope) and Rosario Dawson is Barbara Gordon. Too many great talents to list them all!

Nearly all of Batman’s vehicles feature and there’s a lot of chases and madness as he tries to save the city. There’s also many references to other characters, who though not featured are mentioned such as Iron Man. Hopefully this might hint at a Marvel Lego film in the pipe works!

It’s an 8/10 for me for this great film.

