Latest Technology News and Views

- The best freeware PDF printer – PDF Virtual printers are a convenient way to create PDF files. These programs can save any kind of printable document as a PDF; all you need to do is to select ‘print’ from your favorite program, then select the virtual PDF printer and get a PDF file. Here’s a review of the most popular with an “Editor’s choice” listed as PDF24.
- How to Remove location and camera data – Previously, I discussed how you can use geotags in photos to visualise a location. But, what if you don’t want those place tags being exposed to the wider world when you upload your latest photographic work of art? There are plenty of ways to remove the data, the so-called EXIF information. Digital Inspiration offers up a few of the options.
- What to do if someone hacks your email – Your friends are reporting spam and pleas for money originating from your email account and some of your logins aren’t working; you’ve been compromised. Read on to see what to do right now and how to protect yourself in the future.
- Most common iPhone unlock codes – Is your number on the list? Formulaic passwords are never a good idea, yet 15% of all passcode sets were represented by only 10 different passcodes (out of a possible 10,000). The implication? A thief (or just a prankster) could safely try 10 different passcodes on your iPhone without initiating the data wipe. With a 15% success rate, about 1 in 7 iPhones would easily unlock—even more if the intruder knows the users’ years of birth, relationship status, etc.
- DNS Data View – DNS Data View is a graphical user interface alternative to the nslookup tool that ships with the Windows operating system. It can be used to display DNS records for one or multiple domain names. The program uses the DNS server of the active Internet connection by default, with options to switch to another DNS server. Especially the latter can be very handy to check DNS propagation progress.
- Accounticide – No, this is nothing to do with murdering actuaries…it’s instructions showing you how to delete your account or public profile on lots of popular websites, including Skype, Facebook, Windows Live, Hotmail / Live, Twitter, MSN / Messenger, Google and others. They also give you a blacklist for the sites that don’t let you delete your account so that you can avoid joining those if you’re really worried about privacy.
