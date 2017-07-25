La La Land (2017 film)

La La Land starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone is rather like one of those good feel films.

Mia (Stone – The Amazing Spiderman) meets Sebastian (Gosling) through a traffic incident and their destinies collide from that point on. She meets him later on at a party.

It’s a rocky road for them as he gets fired from a venue for failing to stick to the set play list, Mia tries to give him praise but he’s having none of it. Eventually they start seeing each other and begin a relationship.

Mia moves in with Sebastian and influences him to join a band so he’s earning money. She can tell though that Sebastian is unhappy and they end up arguing. When Mia gets a call from a casting agent, Sebastian gets in the car to find her and convinces her to take the job. They agree whilst in love, they lack sense of where they’re both going.

Five years later, Mia’s budding acting career has taken off and she’s lost touch, but she meets Sebastian again – can it all work out now? But she’s married with a child now. Whatever will the pair do now?

This film makes a quite a boast being the best film of 2017, as we’re only at the start of the year that’s highly unlikely. By the time the summer blockbusters roll out, I would be surprised if any one remembers this film.

It is a very nice movie, goods music, charming cast, gorgeous sets and clothes but it’s very predictable. Boy meets girl, girl gets acting career, boy losses girl, girl meets up with boy later…

It did have great chemistry between the two leads which is important. They looked comfortable with each other and made it believable. The dance scenes are well done, the music very apt but it was not on the scale of say an MGM musical.

Although the film highlights the trouble artists who want to do their own thing have. Sebastian is fired for playing his own music which is unfair. I do think there should be pathways for those who are gifted but can’t follow the norm due to their gift, as not everyone fits in a box.

I think the time span could have been shorter between the two characters of Mia and Sebastian and perhaps focus more on their differences, which brought them together.

It gets lost in the obvious couple quarrelling scenes and moving in together.

But it was charming, a nice outing and had a few positives so I’m giving 7/10 from me.

Image reproduced from Wikipedia.

Trailer reproduced from Lionsgate Movies.

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.