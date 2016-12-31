Kundalini energy is a Hindi word for sacred, transformative energy that awakens the consciousness. It literally means coiled. In yoga, a “corporeal energy” – an unconscious, instinctive or libidinal force or Shakti that lies coiled at the base of the spine. The kundalini resides in the sacrum bone in three and a half coils and has been described as a residual power of pure desire.

Kundalini is described as a sleeping, dormant potential force in humans. It is one of the components of an esoteric description of the ‘subtle body’, which consists of nadis (energy channels), chakras (psychic centres), prana (subtle energy), and bindu (drops of essence). Kundalini is described as being coiled up at the base of the spine, usually within the root chakra. The image given is that of a serpent coiled three and a half times around a smokey grey lingam.

Through meditation, and various esoteric practices, such as Kundalini Yoga, Sahaja Yoga, and Kriya Yoga, the kundalini is awakened, and can rise up through the central nadi, called sushumna, that rises up inside or alongside the spine. The progress of kundalini through the different chakras leads to different levels of awakening and mystical experience, until the kundalini finally reaches the top of the head, Sahasrara chakra, producing an extremely profound mystical experience that is said to be indescribable.

During kundalini awakening, the kundalini rises from the root (or muladhara) chakra up a subtle channel at the base of the spine and from there moves up to the top of the head merging with the crown chakra (also known as the sahasrara). When kundalini energy is conceived as a goddess, then, when it rises to the head, it unites itself with the Supreme Being (Lord Shiva). Then the aspirant becomes engrossed in deep meditation and infinite bliss.

The arousing of kundalini is said by some to be the one and only way of attaining Divine Wisdom. Self-Realization is said to be equivalent to Divine Wisdom or what amounts to the same thing: self-knowledge. The awakening of the kundalini shows itself as “awakening of inner knowledge” and brings with itself “pure joy, pure knowledge and pure love.”

This energy builds up in the base of the spine waiting for a stimulus to awaken its potential.

Once active, an intense outpouring is experienced, usually around 38-42 years old, triggering what appears to be a midlife crisis.

Moving up towards the spine, in men a blockage can occur in the heart chakra if the man finds emotions hard then a physical illness can manifest. If the man is allowed to release the emotions, mostly negative, and to express positive emotions, then the blockage will be cleared.

In women, kundalini will block at the throat if the woman has been unable to express herself in order to get what she wants. A thyroid problem can result. If the woman is able to find her voice and expression, then the blockage will disappear and energy continues to flow.

The following physical and psychological effects are either common signs of an awakened kundalini or symptoms of a problem associated with an awakening kundalini (commonly referred to as Kundalini syndrome or physio-Kundalini syndrome):-

– Involuntary jerks, tremors, shaking, itching, tingling, and crawling sensations, especially in the arms and legs

– Energy rushes or feelings of electricity circulating the body

– Intense heat (sweating) or cold, especially as energy is experienced passing through the chakras

– Visions or sounds at times associated with a particular chakra

– Emotional upheavals or surfacing of unwanted and repressed feelings or thoughts with certain repressed emotions becoming dominant in the conscious mind for short or long periods of time

– Headache, migraine, or pressure inside the skull

– Increased blood pressure and irregular heartbeat

– Emotional numbness

– Antisocial tendencies

– Mood swings with periods of depression or mania

– Pains in different areas of the body, especially back and neck

– Sensitivity to light, sound, and touch

– Trance-like and altered states of consciousness

– Disrupted sleep pattern (periods of insomnia or oversleeping

– Loss of appetite or overeating

– Bliss, feelings of infinite love and universal connectivity, transcendent awareness

In psychiatry recently, there has been a growing interest within the medical community to study the physiological effects of meditation, and some of these studies have applied the discipline of Kundalini Yoga to their clinical settings. Researchers in the fields of transpersonal psychology and near-death studies have described a complex pattern of sensory, motor, mental and affective symptoms associated with the concept of kundalini, sometimes called the Kundalini Syndrome.

Rising of kundalini is not an endpoint but an awakening, a start of transformation. Most of those who experience this will discover who they really are and will gain contentment in their new lives and a stronger connection of who they really are.

Image reproduced from Wikipedia Commons

Certain parts of this article have been reproduced from Wikipedia under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License

© 2016 – 2015, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: