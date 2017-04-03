City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Knife Defense

  By Massimo Gaetani | April 3, 2017 - 5:00 am | ,

Whenever you a guy fighting in a movie one or more attackers armed with knives don’t believe what you are seeing: most of the times it is unrealistic. I have seen lots of knife defences that simply won’t work when, in the street, a random guy (or girl) pulls out a knife and tries stabbing your guts or slashing your throat. I am sorry to say but too many teachers out there give to their students a false illusion about how easy it might be to disarm an attacker carrying knife with bad intentions toward you.

At the same time there are a few styles that seem more realistic about how to deal with armed attackers. In fact I am inclined to follow the logic that a fighting style should train you to defend against weapons to start with, like most styles from Indonesia and the Philippines, and move toward bare handed fighting at a later stage (e.g. when you loose your weapon you should/ must carry on fighting).

I am personally terrified of edged weapons because of my relatively short experience and lack of continuous practice. Although I probably have the knowledge and skill to fight and defeat a random attacker from the street in a life or death situation I am always hoping that day will never come.  I have been following Maul Mornie for some time and he never fails to impress me with his very logical, essential and wise defence techniques.  Please have a look at this video and let me have your comments:

Image reproduced from www.samuraikaratecornwall.co.uk

