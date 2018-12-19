Kitchen Cupboard Beauty

I never fail to be surprised by how multi-tasking some of our kitchen staples truly are, and whilst some of the so called ‘natural remedies’ are arguably a bit barmy (beer as a hair conditioning treatment, anyone?), some really do work! Here are a few of my favourites:

Cooling Cucumber For a bright-eyed look when you’re feeling a bit puffy, take two slices of fresh cucumber (which has been chilled in a refrigerator for at least 2 to 3 hours) and place over closed eyes. Leave for about five minutes before removing them to reveal sparkly, wide-awake peepers.

Honey Soother Honey is well known for being deliciously sweet, but did you know that it also has antiseptic properties? Well it has, and it’s these antibacterial properties which make it ideal for soothing sore skin affected by acne. Just apply a thin layer straight from the jar and leave it on for around ten minutes (tip: honey masks can get a bit messy and drip when it starts to warm on your skin, but lying down helps to reduce this). Used daily it can significantly reduce the appearance of unsightly pimples. Lemon Aid Lemons are a true beauty hero, and can help with everything from dry skin to lack-luster hair. To refresh skin when you’re feeling a bit grimey from pollution or excess oil rub a slice of lemon over your face (like you would with a cleansing pad soaked in toner) and follow with a splash of cold water before gently patting dry. Lemons can also be used to lighten hair in the summer months, so if you want sun kissed locks without the expensive of paying for professional highlights just comb in some lemon juice before you hit the beach. Dry patches? Rub a lemon on them! The enzymes in the lemon remove dead cells on the skin’s surface. Salt Scrubber Flake away dead skin the cheap way by mixing a grainy sale (such as sea salt) with a dollop of petroleum jelly. Use in the same way you a high-street scrub, for baby soft skin at a fraction of the price (do be careful though, salt scrubs can be a tad abrasive, so best to avoid if you have very delicate skin)! Olive Oil I swear by treating my hair to a soak in olive oil every couple of weeks. All you need to do is pop a few tablespoons in a microwaveable bowl and zap for about a minute or so. When it has cooled a little carefully massage it through the mid-lengths and ends of your hair (the longer you leave it marinating the better), then a good wash and hey presto, baby soft tresses are yours! And that’s not all olive oil is good for (besides the obvious cooking-related uses, of course); it can also be used to condition your cuticles. It takes round thirty minutes of soaking to get them nice and soft (the perfect excuse to catch up on your favourite TV show – guilt free). Images reproduced from worldoffemale.com, healths-tips.info, ladyspeak.com, beautycc.com and sheknows.com

© 2018 – 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.