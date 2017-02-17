Kinga Sektas Handmade Jewellery

From fabulous feathers to sexy gemstones her new tantalizing exclusive range of original creations boast a larger than life beautiful array of authentic pieces guaranteed to get you noticed everytime no matter where or who you are with! There is something to suit everyone’s style and budget in the comprehensive online stylish catalogue as well as the added bonus that all her jewellery is hypo-allergenic and made with only the safest products that are kind to your skin.

The brains behind the Kinga Sektas Magazine business, she prides herself on producing ethical as well as many attention grabbing pieces-rather like the lady herself! She insists on maintaining high standards of professional excellence and stringent safety standards using only nickel free and carefully imported materials to create her stunning designs. All her jewellery is made from either 14k gold, 925 silver, fine feathers, beads, authentic pearls, genuine gemstones, Swarovski Crystals and many more quality materials.

To celebrate and cope with the growth of her online jewellery catalogue Kinga Sektas is offering talented individuals the opportunity to join her team and help promote her top quality designs as the company’s mission statement seeks to “encourage all women to live empowered and inspired lives with style as we launch our new website and the first fabulous edition of our milestone magazine”. Ms Sektas message is that if you are passionate, innovative, hardworking, a good team player and above all else, committed to providing outstanding consumer care then she wants to hear from you. She believes that as internet consumer experiences increasingly dominate and become more popular and shoppers more particular, the need for her to acquire dynamic company sales representatives to act as the backbone and frontline force for her specialised services will continue to rise. As reward for staff loyalty, sales

Representatives can expect to enjoy an extremely generous commission on sales and equally generous staff discounts that can be shared with family and friends so everyone benefits through the sale of the beautiful products. Kinga’s handmade designs can be found at www.kingasektas.co.uk

