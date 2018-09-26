Kidney beans and sweetcorn curry is one of my favourite curries . This curry is very popular with East African Asians who often serve it at events such as weddings.

Ingredients

240 grams of Red Kidney beans (I used a can with the water drained)

100 grams of sweetcorn (I used frozen)

200 grams of passata

salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp dhana jeeru (mixture of powdered coriander and cumin)

1 tbls lemon juice

½ tbls brown sugar (optional)

small bunch of fresh coriander

2 green chilies sliced in the middle

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp sunflower oil

2-3 cloves of garlic (minced using a garlic press)

Method:

1. Drain the water from the can of kidney beans, wash and rinse well. Transfer this to a saucepan and mix in the sweetcorn. Add water to cover the mixture and give it one boil and drain the water.

2. In a mixing bowl, mix the passata, garlic, salt, turmeric, dhana jeeru, brown sugar, lemon juice, green chillies and half the coriander. (adding the fresh coriander during cooking helps to infuse the lovely coriander small).

3. In a saucepan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds to the oil. Once the mustard seeds start popping, add in the passata with all the spices and cook for 3-4 minutes.

4. Add the drained kidney beans and sweet corn to the passata mixture.

5. Allow this to cook for 5-6 minutes and it’s ready to be served hot with any Indian bread such as naan, parathas or rotis.

6. To make it creamy you add Greek style yogurt or cream to the curry just before serving the curry.

What do you like your Kidney beans and sweetcorn curry with?

