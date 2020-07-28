City Connect » Q&A » Kidney bean Quesadillas

Kidney bean Quesadillas

  By | |

P1190988

These quesadillas are easy to make and perfect for when you want to eat something spicy but simple.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

  • 8 tortilla wraps
  • 2 tbls sunflower oil
  • 2 cans ( 2X240 grams) of red kidney beans
  • 1 cup of pasatta
  • 2 red pepper chopped in cubes
  • 2-3 cloves of garlic – minced using a garlic press
  • 1 onion – chopped finely
  • 2-3 fresh green chilies – chopped finely(Optional)
  • small bunch of coriander- chopped finely
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 cups -grated cheddar cheese

Method:

1.  Drain the water from the canned kidney beans and wash several times with cold water.  Add 5 cups of water to the kidney beans and put these to heat until boiling.  Once boiled, discard the water and transfer the beans to a bowl.

2.  Heat the oil and add in the onions and garlic.  Stir these in with salt and pepper.  Add the pasata and kidney beans and allow to cook.  Keep stirring and pressing the beans with a wooden spoon until the beans looks mashed and the mixture looks fairly dry.

Now to prepare the Quesadillas:

3.  Lightly grease a frying pan and transfer a tortilla wrap on it.  Spread the beans mixture on half the tortilla and top that with grated cheese.

4. Fold the tortilla in half and cook both the sides until golden brown.

P11909835.  Serve the quesadillas hot with your favourite dip.

P1190990

What fillings do you like in your quessadillas?

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.