Kidney bean Quesadillas

These quesadillas are easy to make and perfect for when you want to eat something spicy but simple.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

8 tortilla wraps

2 tbls sunflower oil

2 cans ( 2X240 grams) of red kidney beans

1 cup of pasatta

2 red pepper chopped in cubes

2-3 cloves of garlic – minced using a garlic press

1 onion – chopped finely

2-3 fresh green chilies – chopped finely(Optional)

small bunch of coriander- chopped finely

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups -grated cheddar cheese

Method:

1. Drain the water from the canned kidney beans and wash several times with cold water. Add 5 cups of water to the kidney beans and put these to heat until boiling. Once boiled, discard the water and transfer the beans to a bowl.

2. Heat the oil and add in the onions and garlic. Stir these in with salt and pepper. Add the pasata and kidney beans and allow to cook. Keep stirring and pressing the beans with a wooden spoon until the beans looks mashed and the mixture looks fairly dry.

Now to prepare the Quesadillas:

3. Lightly grease a frying pan and transfer a tortilla wrap on it. Spread the beans mixture on half the tortilla and top that with grated cheese.

4. Fold the tortilla in half and cook both the sides until golden brown.

5. Serve the quesadillas hot with your favourite dip.

What fillings do you like in your quessadillas?

