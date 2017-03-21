Kick out the Trackers

Even if you have nothing to hide, presumably you don’t want to be stalked online by the likes of Google and Microsoft.

There are two types of tracking happening every time you visit almost any website. The first is usually tracking with simple cookies by the site itself so that it can keep you logged in and help you navigate around while gathering visitor activity for its own purposes. The other type is third-party tracking, which is more commonly associated with delivering targeted advertising to you.

Technology lets companies track you across multiple domains. Logged into your various social networking sites, like Facebook andTwitter and your Google Mail account? You’re likely sharing a lot more information about yourself than you’d like. An “old” study (2009) revealed that Google had a foothold in 92 of the top 100 sites in terms of what it could track, that number will likely have changed but remember that Google also now owns the DoubleClick ad network (which had 70 presences, at the time) and Microsoft 60 occurrences.

If you’d rather stop them tracking you, check out the TrackerBlock from PrivacyChoice plugin for Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer. More info on the ghacks site. Best used in conjunction with NoScript on Firefox or ScriptNo on Chrome and tools that disconnect Facebook from 3rd party sites…oh and run your browser in incognito mode. Just because you’re paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you.

