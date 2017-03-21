City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Kick out the Trackers

Kick out the Trackers

  By David Bradley Science Writer | March 21, 2017 - 5:00 am | ,

Even if you have nothing to hide, presumably you don’t want to be stalked online by the likes of Google and Microsoft.

There are two types of tracking happening every time you visit almost any website. The first is usually tracking with simple cookies by the site itself so that it can keep you logged in and help you navigate around while gathering visitor activity for its own purposes. The other type is third-party tracking, which is more commonly associated with delivering targeted advertising to you.

Technology lets companies track you across multiple domains. Logged into your various social networking sites, like Facebook andTwitter and your Google Mail account? You’re likely sharing a lot more information about yourself than you’d like. An “old” study (2009) revealed that Google had a foothold in 92 of the top 100 sites in terms of what it could track, that number will likely have changed but remember that Google also now owns the DoubleClick ad network (which had 70 presences, at the time) and Microsoft 60 occurrences.

If you’d rather stop them  tracking you, check out the TrackerBlock from PrivacyChoice plugin for Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer.  More info on the ghacks site. Best used in conjunction with NoScript on Firefox or ScriptNo on Chrome and tools that disconnect Facebook from 3rd party sites…oh and run your browser in incognito mode. Just because you’re paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you.

This article has been reproduced from Sciencetext technology website. Copyright David Bradley.

Image reproduced from http://s11p3andrewe.edublogs.org

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

About David Bradley Science Writer

David Bradley has worked in science communication for more than twenty years. After reading chemistry at university, he worked and travelled in the USA, did a stint in a QA/QC lab and then took on a role as a technical editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry. Then, following an extended trip to Australia, he returned and began contributing as a freelance to the likes of New Scientist and various trade magazines. He has been growing his portfolio and and has constructed the Sciencebase Science News and the Sciencetext technology website. He also runs the SciScoop Science Forum which is open to guest contributors on scientific topics.
Tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.