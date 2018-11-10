Kenyan Spicy Black Eyed Bean Stew

Spicy and rich protein packed Kenyan black-eyed bean stew.

Preparation time – 5 minutes

Cooking time – 15 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients:

8oz / 240 g cooked black eyed beans

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

1 clove garlic finely chopped

2 medium tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Method:

1. Chop the tomatoes and pulse them in a blender to make a smooth puree.

2. Heat the oil in a pan and when it is hot saute the garlic. Add the blended tomatoes, salt, chilli powder, cumin and pepper and cook the tomatoes for 2-3 minutes until oil starts to separate and tomatoes loose their rawness.

3. Add the precooked beans and 100 ml water and mix well.

4. Simmer the stew on medium heat for 6-7 minutes until the stew thickens and spices infuse.

5. Remove from heat and stir in the lemon juice.

NB – I find that this recipe works best with slightly overcooked and mushy black eyed beans as it gives the stew a rich creamy texture.

