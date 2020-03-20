Karahi Lamb with Chickpeas

My other half has been away in Turkey for a week, and I’ve had a quiet but great food week on my own. I like having the house to myself because it means I can cook and eat foods that my other half doesn’t like and today I am having a lamb curry. My other half likes lamb doesn’t like eating red meat very often so I’m making the most of it. As well as eating it myself , there will be a lot left over, so the irony is he will have something to eat when he returns, as I’m flying to Dubai for a minimum of two months for a new job, he doesn’t know how lucky he is!

The original recipe, comes from a great little recipe book, called Best-ever Curry Cookbook, by Mridula Baljekar. It has over 150 different curries from Asian and South East Asian. I’ve made lots from this book and they have all came out very well. I am adding some chickpeas and other pulses to this recipe to make it healthier. It’s uses yoghurt rather than cream which will also keep the fat content down. I’ve also removed excess fat from the lamb, but keeping enough to add more flavour. If you want to keep it even healthier don’t use butter or ghee with the spices, use a light margarine.

1 tbsp tomato purée

175g plain yoghurt

1 tsp garam masala

¼ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp salt

1 tsp garlic, crushed

1 tsp fresh ginger, grated

1 tsp chilli powder – you can use more or less depending on preference

450g diced lamb

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 onions, finely sliced

250g chickpeas or any other pulse

25g butter/ghee/margarine

2.5cm cinnamon stick

2 green cardamom pods

5 dried apricots

1 tbsp fresh coriander chopped

(serves 4)

Place the tomato purée, yoghurt, garam masala, cumin seeds, salt, garlic, ginger and chilli powder into a blender and mix together.

Place the lamb into a bowl add the blended spices and mix it into the lamb and leave to marinate for a minimum of an hour.

Add the oil into a heavy based pan, add the onions and cook until crisp and golden brown.

With a slotted spoon remove from the pan, allow the onions to cool and place them into a blender or pestle and mortar and grind them down.

Place the blended onions back into the pan and start to fry them again. Add the lamb and stir together and cook for two minutes

Place a lid on the pan and cook for about 15 minutes. You may need to add some water to ensure it doesn’t dry out.

Add the pulses to the lamb and mix together, cook for a further 20 minutes.

Add the butter or ghee into a heat pan, add the cinnamon and cardamom. Then add the dried apricots and cook for 2-5 minutes. Pour of the sauce of the lamb

Serve with rice, nan or another Indian bread.

