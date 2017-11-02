ISFP – The Artist

London Life Coach & Relationship Expert Sloan Sheridan-Williams talks about ISFP personality type. Follow Sloan Life Coach on Twitter @SloanSW_London and visit www.sloansw.com

I have been asked to elaborate on each personality type with a few characteristics and examples for each. I will be expanding on each type shortly but in the mean time I have compiled a list of examples for you to wet your appetite for the fun ways in which typology can be used and understood.

In my observation, famous ISFP’s include many interesting people some of which I have mentioned below.

In no particular order ten real life ISFP ‘s are…

1. Jimmy Carter

2. David Beckham

3. Princess Diana

4. Jackie Onassis

5. Eminem

6. Matt Le Blanc

7. Ozzy Osbourne

8. Jessica Biel

9. Claire Forlani

10. Stephen Spielberg

I have also included a few fictional characters

1. Ted “The Lawyer” – Scrubs

2. Dr Hunt – Grey’s Anatomy

3. Shaggy – Scooby Doo

4. Lana Lang – Smallville

