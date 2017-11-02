ISFJ – The Defender

London Life Coach & Relationship Expert Sloan Sheridan-Williams talks about ISFJ personality types. Follow Sloan Life Coach on Twitter @SloanSW_London and visitwww.sloansw.com

I have been asked to elaborate on each personality type with a few characteristics and examples for each. I will be expanding on each type shortly but in the mean time I have compiled a list of examples for you to wet your appetite for the fun ways in which typology can be used and understood.

In my observation, famous ISFJ’s include many interesting people some of which I have mentioned below.

In no particular order ten real life ISFJ’s are…

1. Mother Teresa

2. George H W Bush

3. Oliver Reed

4. Elijah Wood

5. Megan Mullally

6. Tori Spelling

7. William Shatner

8. Michael Caine

9. Rose McGowan

10. Toni Collette

I have also included a few fictional characters

1. Elliott Reid – Scrubs

2. Beverley Crusher – Star Trek: The Next Generation

3. Ophelia – Hamlet

