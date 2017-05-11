Is Our Private Life Ever Really Private?

How often have you been on a night out with your girlfriends or with your man, and have woken up to your news feed covered in pictures of you from the night before? Starting the beginning of the night looking like Angelina Jolie, eyelashes pristine and clutch bag intact, fast forward a few hours outside the cab rank looking like Amy Winehouse. Friends status’ where they have tagged you in explaining to the world how many Jagerbombs you did and how many tables you danced on/and fell off. Our friends and family have now become the local paparazzi’s of the decade. Watching our every move and threatening to tag us in the end of evening shenanigans. Not only after nights out but embarrassing quotes we have come out with or unflattering mug shot / side boob pictures of that dress that doesn’t quite sit right.

The recent pictures of young Miss Middleton go to show that not even royalty are safe from the prying eyes of social media. Weather these were old or new pictures it does not matter. When Ashton Kutcher posted the picture of his then beloveds behind, Demi Moore on Twitter back in August 2009. Talk about an invasion of privacy. Famous or not I think many women would view this as an almost dump-able offence, being snapped in your granny pants by your boyfriend for all to see. Whatever you may think of the prank, secretly it’s nice to know that celebs are just like us and they wear big granny pants sometimes too. That they don’t always take a flattering shot and have cellulite like the rest of us (OK maybe she didn’t have any cellulite).

Alongside unflattering photos your friends make take of you, Facebook and Twitter are now becoming excellent reasons to snoop on your partner without them knowing that you are. Every status update now tracks exactly where you are in the country, and who he has recently become ‘friends’ with. When he says he is at Steve’s house playing Xbox but his news feed is showing he is actually in Central London you know something’s up. I was out with a girlfriend the other day; we had been to the cinema and then went for a few drinks afterwards. Now before I had even ordered the drinks, she had already tagged the two of us on Facebook at ‘The Western Front’ and was taking pictures of the two of us in said pub. Now not that I have anything to hide from my boyfriend but if for any reason I didn’t want him to know I was there or with that person then I would have no way of keeping that private. The two of them are on Facebook so can access both mine and each other’s news feeds. Sometimes it’s not always about wanting to keep anything from your partner or friend, its more about not wanting the whole world to know you’re every move. Sometimes you may want to lay low if you’ve had a row with your boyfriend, take solace in the pub with a girlfriend for a few hours. You return home and of course say you have been for a walk to clear your head only to find out when you’ve returned he actually already knows you’ve been in the bat and ball with Lucy.

It’s the pictures of your new boyfriends ex-girlfriend sprawled all over his Facebook profile which you despise the most. Only after a few months that you demand they are deleted from his life. Not like the old days when you could just simply hide a few photos in the back of your underwear draw. Not only that it seems like people’s whole relationships are now decided by what ‘Relationship Status’ you have decided to put yourself in. If he hasn’t put that he’s in a relationship after 2 months then it’s obvious he wants to meet other women and accept friend request of random girl’s right? No not true, some men are just that lazy that they are too idle to change it. My boyfriend’s relationship status was ‘In a Relationship’ as soon as we met (because of course I Facebook stalked him as soon as I found out his last name). This completely freaked me out as we hadn’t even slept together at this point! It was only a few months down the line he told me he had never actually changed it from his previous relationship. Nice. Personally I don’t have a status as I do not need to tell the world I’m in a relationship nor when I break up with someone to then be in breach of mass pitying on my wall.

Whether you are into social media or not, the fact is someone you know or your friends or boyfriend are more than likely are into it. The only way to keep your private life private is to stop going out apparently.

(Becca Ripley was at Home)

Image reproduced from askamydaily.com

