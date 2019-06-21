Is It Possible to Protect Your PC from Online Threats?

It doesn’t matter what you’re doing online; the threats will always be there. Whether you’re reading books or playing games; streaming or downloading movies or just shopping for your favorite home appliances; you’re always just a click away from exposing your computer to a virus or something else.

What are these online threats?

If you don’t already know what shape and form online threats can take, I congratulate you for finding this article, now let me tell you more about online threats. Online threats don’t come as a direct threat to life; I mean, nobody is holding a loaded gun to your head or holding your kids hostage to get something from you. Online threats come in more subtle ways:

Virus: Computer viruses are malicious softwares created to infiltrate a user’s PC unknowingly and perform malicious actions. A virus could be designed to spy on you or steal your information. It could also cause data loss and unnecessary stress for an innocent internet user.

Malware: Is short for "Malicious Software". Malwares are specifically designed to gain unlawful access and damage computers without the owner's permission or knowledge.

Phishing: Phishing is a type of internet scam where internet users are tricked to give away their sensitive information through cleverly designed emails, webpages and login pages. Phishers have just one purpose; to steal sensitive information from people. That includes login details, credit card details, passwords and access to their financial institutions.

Data leaks: Data leaks occur as a result of computer hacks. Hackers use malwares, viruses and phishing attempts to trick you and your computer into giving them access and full control permissions so they can steal your information and leak it to the public.

These are just some examples of the limitless threats that users are exposed to when using the internet. Every year, billions of dollars are lost to online threats. This is why it is very important that you protect your PC from online threats.

How to protect your PC from online threats?

Well, there are a number of safety practices that you need to know and use to ensure your online safety. Whether you use your computer for work or personal life, these steps will be of tremendous help in protecting your PC from online threats.

Create stronger passwords: It is not ideal to use passwords that are easy to guess. Weak passwords only make your computer and online information easier to infiltrate. Don't use your pet's name, 1234 or any other personal information that's common knowledge as your password. Alphanumeric passwords are stronger and harder to guess.

Don't trust Public Networks: Public networks are notorious for their weak firewalls, little wonder then that they get hacked more easily. In order to stay protected when online, never access your bank accounts and other sensitive accounts on public Wi-Fi networks. The more cautious you are about staying protected, the better.

Use an antivirus software: This is by far the most important way to secure your PC anywhere, anytime. Like the name implies, antivirus softwares are specifically designed to protect computers from all forms of online threats; including malwares, spywares, viruses and other malicious threats. There are lots of antivirus softwares available today, however, the choice of the right antivirus for your computer is a vital one that should be carefully considered. The best way to choose the right antivirus for your computer is to read reviews so that you'll know the antivirus that is most up-to-date and offers complete protection.

I personally use AVG Antivirus for my PC and it’s because I read lots of reviews and found AVG to be the best choice in 2019. However, you don’t have to take my word for it, you too can read this AVG review and decide for yourself.

