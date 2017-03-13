Is It Masculine to Care About Nutrition?

I’ve noticed something about the healthy food movement of which I am a part. It lacks MEN.

Sure, some of the prominent figures are men, like Joel Salatin, Mark McAfee, Peter Kennedy, Esq., David Gumpert, Russell Blaylock, MD, and some others. But leaders alone don’t make a movement. A movement needs people, and lots of them–ordinary people acting in small but important ways that cumulatively change society.

In the case of the healthy food movement, it consists largely of people who are concerned about what they feed their families, what they feed themselves, and what is available at their grocery stores. It consists of people who have grown skeptical of what they hear about nutrition from the government and the media, and who have begun to look for foods and information about nutrition from alternative sources. Such people may be you, your neighbor, your co-worker, and thousands others.

In my experience, the vast majority of such people are women. I’m certainly very glad that more woman are becoming part of the movement for healthy food. But I want men to join in too, and I wonder why more of them don’t.

I attended the Weston A. Price Foundation National Conference a couple years ago in Pennsylvania. At the main event, the gorgeous dinner at which Joel Salatin gave the keynote address, my table consisted of mostly women. And as Joel gave his speech, I looked across the large assembly room at the thousands in attendance and noticed that about 80% of the people were women. And of the few men, I’ll bet that many were dragged there by their girlfriends or wives!

I’ve also attended other local meetings, events, and lectures on nutrition at which all but a few in attendance were women. The Weston A. Price Foundation’s local chapter leaders are disproportionately women. Bloggers on the topic of traditional foodways are almost always women. Members of my own family who have any inclination to be persuaded by principles of traditional foodways are the women, not the men.

I’ve met some guys at these events, but their numbers are small. And women that I’ve spoken to about this admit that it’s true. Nutrition appears to be a feminine pursuit. Why is this?

Is it because men are more concerned with money and power? Is it because men tend to be less concerned about their appearance? Is it because, evolutionarily, men are more likely to die young in battle and not from a disease caused by poor nutrition? Is it because our society conditions men to work outside of the home, away from the kitchen and the concerns of raising children? Or are men just stubborn?

What would it take to get more men to care about nutrition and traditional foodways? The wide-scale illness and death caused by modern nutritional habits have not gotten their attention, so what will?

It would be great if more men would join the fight for healthy food. We need them.

Photo source: http://www.thegreenestdollar.com

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: