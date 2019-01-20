Sparks of electrons straight aligned

They have a magnetic field to find

And detect carbon composed nuclei acid base

To give intergalactic essence a face.

Symbols made from nature’s best

To decipher is the quest.

A random kick and off they go

Calculations have told us so.

From deep space into the orbit of a star.

No one knows how long or how far,

This tiny dust mice further went

When the beam of light was bent.

In an accumulated action,

From a friction to a fraction

In small vessels of blood they dive

They are the components of our life.

© written by: Anja Jaenicke for City Connect Magazine Jan.16. 2019

© 2019, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.