Sparks of electrons straight aligned
They have a magnetic field to find
And detect carbon composed nuclei acid base
To give intergalactic essence a face.
Symbols made from nature’s best
To decipher is the quest.
A random kick and off they go
Calculations have told us so.
From deep space into the orbit of a star.
No one knows how long or how far,
This tiny dust mice further went
When the beam of light was bent.
In an accumulated action,
From a friction to a fraction
In small vessels of blood they dive
They are the components of our life.
© written by: Anja Jaenicke for City Connect Magazine Jan.16. 2019
© 2019, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.
About Anja Jaenicke
Anja Jaenicke is a poet, painter, screenwriter, filmmaker and Thinker cum Arte from Germany. She started her career as a film actress for German film and television and was awarded with film awards like the German Film Award, the Bavarian Film Award and the BAMBI. In the last years Anja has written poetry and articles for magazines
and published several lyric books like: 'The Second Face, 'Ajna-The Book of Immortality' and 'Water &Earth”.
This year she was awarded as 'Distinguished Visionary of the Year 2018'
by the prestigious VedIQ Guild Foundation.
In her spare time Anja loves to take long walks with her dog through the Bavarian countryside and listens to the voice of nature wherein everything else is included.