Sparks of electrons straight aligned

They have a magnetic field to find

And detect carbon composed nuclei acid base

To give intergalactic essence a face.

Symbols made from nature’s best

To decipher is the quest.

A random kick and off they go

Calculations have told us so.

From deep space into the orbit of a star.

No one knows how long or how far,

This tiny dust mice further went

When the beam of light was bent.

In an accumulated action,

From a friction to a fraction

In small vessels of blood they dive

They are the components of our life.

© written by: Anja Jaenicke for City Connect Magazine Jan.16. 2019

© 2019, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

About Anja Jaenicke

Anja Jaenicke is a poet, painter, screenwriter, filmmaker and Thinker cum Arte from Germany. She started her career as a film actress for German film and television and was awarded with film awards like the German Film Award, the Bavarian Film Award and the BAMBI. In the last years Anja has written poetry and articles for magazines and published several lyric books like: 'The Second Face, 'Ajna-The Book of Immortality' and 'Water &Earth”. This year she was awarded as 'Distinguished Visionary of the Year 2018' by the prestigious VedIQ Guild Foundation. In her spare time Anja loves to take long walks with her dog through the Bavarian countryside and listens to the voice of nature wherein everything else is included.
