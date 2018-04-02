INTJ – The Strategist

London Life Coach & Relationship Expert Sloan Sheridan-Williams talks about INTJ personality type. Follow Sloan Life Coach on Twitter @SloanSW_London and visit www.sloansw.com

I have been asked to elaborate on each personality type with a few characteristics and examples for each. I will be expanding on each type shortly but in the mean time I have compiled a list of examples for you to wet your appetite for the fun ways in which typology can be used and understood.

In my observation, famous INTJ’s include many interesting people some of which I have mentioned below.

In no particular order ten real life INTJ’s are…

1. Bill Clinton

2. Richard Nixon

3. Stephen Hawking

4. Jane Austen

5. George Lucas

6. Sigourney Weaver

7. Cuba Gooding Jnr

8. Ayn Rand

9. Karl Marx

10. Nietzche

I have also included a few fictional characters

1. Mr Darcy – Pride & Prejudice

2. Clarice Starling – Silence of the Lambs

3. Hannibal Lecter – Silence of the Lambs

4. Professor Moriarty – Sherlock Holmes

5. Christina Yang – Grey’s Anatomy

6. Ted Moseby – How I Met Your Mother

