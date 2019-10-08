This week we present an interview with Joseph Robinson who works at Salus Wellness.

Joseph, what is your specialisation and how long have you been practicing?

I am an Osteopath specialising in treatment and management of chronic pain. As a keen sportsman I also hold a special interest in treatment and rehabilitation of sports injuries and athletic development. I have been practicing now for 1 year.

When did you start working at Salus Wellness and what influenced your decision to work here?

I started practicing at Salus Wellness Clinics as my second practice in October 2010. At the time I had been looking to set up a second practice for a couple of weeks and had several potential sites. I chose to move forward with Salus Wellness as it offered all I wanted in terms of city centre location with good footfall and still plenty of close by parking available throughout the day, great facilities and the right professional and welcoming working atmosphere that is so important in my profession and to the Cambridge ProCare brand.

How many clients do you see in an average week?

I practice at Salus Wellness 3 days a week seeing on average 10 patients a day with peak numbers of up to 18 patients in a day.

What is your general view of the facilities offered by Salus Wellness?

Salus Wellness has achieved a high standard of facilities throughout, creating a naturally welcoming atmosphere without losing any sense of professionalism and clinical cleanliness.

How did the help received from Salus Wellness in terms of running your business, sales, and marketing helped to develop your business?

It is impossible to be a master of all things, having the business expertise and hands on assistance of the Salus Wellness management team has been vital in the success I have enjoyed in my first year at Salus Wellness and further more into the success of Cambridge ProCare Osteopathy’s development as a brand across both its clinics. The support of having the Salus Wellness team behind me has meant I have been able to focus more attention onto developing myself as a skilled and professional practitioner whilst still learning a tremendous amount of applied business skills from the highly experienced individuals that make up the Salus Wellness management team.

What are your future plans at the clinic?

As Cambridge ProCare Osteopathy’s central Cambridge clinic Salus Wellness is going to a focal point of growth for the company over the coming years, I hope to regularly increase practitioner hours at Salus Wellness as our client base demand grows.

Would you recommend Salus Wellness to other practitioners?

Yes.



What advice would you give to new practitioners?

Salus Wellness can provide the perfect setting and all the tools a practitioner needs to grow their business but it is, ultimately, up to the individual to use those tools to manufacture their own success in business.

For private healthcare businesses in today’s economic climate success and growth are there for those who actively strive for it, there is no such this as standing still, biding time. If you are not moving forward you are moving backwards.

© 2019, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.