Interview with Elke Hausler

Salus Wellness well into its second year in business decided to interview some of the practitioners who joined during the startup period and are now celebrating a year of activity with the health centre. This week, City Connect presents to you the interview between Salus Wellness and Elke Hausler, a complementary health practitioner.

Elke, what is your specialisation and how long have you been practicing?

I believe in empowering my clients to help themselves as much as they can. That’s what I do. Since 2007, I have mainly helped people stepping out of pain, emotional or physical pain. I love my work. It is so rewarding!

I started out as a complementary health practitioner in 2004, doing Swedish Massage, Reiki and Indian Head Massage. The more people I saw, the more I realised how stressed many of them were and that they often were in emotional and/or physical pain. I went on to deepen my knowledge and get more qualifications (Thought Field Therapy, Dorn Method, Sports Massage and Rossiter System Workouts).

When did you start working at Salus Wellness and what influenced your decision to work here?

About 15 months ago, I met Luca and Massimo who run Salus Wellness clinics at a business networking event. When I mentioned I was intending to spread out my work to Cambridge in the near future, they invited me to have a look at the premises and we arranged a meeting. I loved the atmosphere straight away, the location, the rooms and easy parking seemed ideal and my gut feeling told me to go for it. I’m glad I did.

How many clients do you see in an average week?

I currently only work two half days a week in Cambridge – every Monday plus every other Wednesday and alternate Saturday. I have been able to fill most slots easily and am looking to increase my hours at Salus Wellness in the future. The rest of the week I am busy working at my clinic in Newmarket.

What is your general view of the facilities offered by Salus Wellness?

They offer a variety of rooms with different equipment, so a wide range of treatments can be offered. I like the idea of having it all under one roof.

How did the help received from Salus Wellness in terms of running your business, sales, and marketing helped to develop your business?

I was pretty impressed with the workshops they put on – free of charge or next to nothing -, Profit Dojo, a networking meeting every second Friday of the month including a free workshop afterwards, tips and tricks they give away all year long, the help with and design of my promotional material including my website etc. All of it, I am sure, has helped me build my practice in Cambridge fairly quickly.

What are your future plans at the clinic?

I am planning to be part of it for a long time. I would love to meet more colleagues with the possibility to cross-refer clients if I feel they benefit from their treatments.

Would you recommend Salus Wellness to other practitioners?

Yes, I certainly would.

What advice would you give to new practitioners?

What are you waiting for? Jump at the occasion!

