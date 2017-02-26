Instant Inspiration. How do You Get it?

This morning I woke up wondering what my day would bring. I had no particular plan for the day. I just decided to put on Facebook that I had decided to have an incredible day. I had no idea how, I just put it out there.

It was a lovely day so I went out for a walk in the park, which I do most days when I’m at home in St Albans. Within minutes I found a pound coin on my path. This has never happened before on my walk. I saw it as a lucky sign. I picked it up and decided to make a couple of phone calls that I had been putting off for way too long…

After filming this I was approached by somebody asking for my services, completely out of the blue. How does it get any better than this?

