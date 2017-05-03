This week, I will present some inspirational quotes again, which will hopefully inspire you, dear reader, to reflect on your life and the relations you have with other people.





Often we live one hectic day after the next and forget to sit down and contemplate about what we are doing. Personally, I find it very useful to have some time for myself every evening and reflect on the day and think about my actions, including my planned future actions.

The three topics covered in this list are leadership, success and overcoming failure.

LEADERSHIP

The art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Do not follow where the path may lead.

Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.

Harold R. McAlindon

What chance gathers she easily scatters. A great person attracts great people and knows how to hold them together.

Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.

Martin Luther King, Jr.

SUCCESS

Along with success comes a reputation for wisdom.

Euripides

Keep steadily before you the fact that all true success depends at last upon yourself.

Theodore T. Hunger

To climb steep hills requires a slow pace at first.

William Shakespeare

Try not to become a man of success but a man of value.

Albert Einstein

OVERCOMING FEAR

It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.

Theodore Roosevelt

Go back a little to leap further.

John Clarke

Little minds are tamed and subdued by misfortunes; but great minds rise above them.

Washington Irving

Our greatest glory consist not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.

Oliver Goldsmith

Every failure brings with it the seed of an equivalent success.

Napoleon Hill

We learn wisdom from failure much more than success. We often discover what we will do, by finding out what we will not do.

Samuel Smiles

Experience teaches slowly, and at the cost of mistakes.

James A. Froude

He who fears being conquered is sure of defeat.

Napoleon Bonaparte

