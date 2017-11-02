INFP – The Dreamer

London Life Coach & Relationship Expert Sloan Sheridan-Williams talks about INFP personality type. Follow Sloan Life Coach on Twitter @SloanSW_London and visit www.sloansw.com

I have been asked to elaborate on each personality type with a few characteristics and examples for each. I will be expanding on each type shortly but in the mean time I have compiled a list of examples for you to wet your appetite for the fun ways in which typology can be used and understood.

In my observation, famous INFP’s include many interesting people some of which I have mentioned below.

In no particular order ten real life INFP’s are…

1. Albert Camus

2. Søren Kierkegaard

3. Virginia Woolf

4. Kevin Costner

5. Anaïs Nin

6. William Blake

7. J D Salinger

8. Adam Sandler

9. Jonathan Ross

10. John Milton

I have also included a few fictional characters

1. Anne of Green Gables

2. E.T

3. Fox Mulder – X-Files

4. Deanna Troy – Star Trek: The Next Generation

5. Meredith Grey – Grey’s Anatomy

