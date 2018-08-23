Importance of pet food

Pet food is a plant or animal intended to be consumed by pets. They are typically sold in supermarkets. There are specific types of animals’ food such as dog food, cat food, and fish food. Most meats used to produce pet food are byproduct of human food industry and they are regarded as human grade.

Procter and Gamble, Nestle, Mars and Palmolive are believed to control 80% of the Pet food market. This is a market that had profits amounting to US$ 45.12 Billion in 2007 for dogs and cats alone.

Raw Feeding

Raw feeding is the practice of feeding domestic dogs, cats and other animals on a diet that consists of uncooked meat, bones and other organs.

The practice of feeding raw food to animals has come under the spotlight. This practice is believed to be very risky. Pets can encounter a vast number of illness such as foodborne illnesses, zoonosis and nutritional imbalances. These diseases can lead to the death of many pests but if you have enough budget or you scooped an online jackpot from online casinos in South Africa, New-Zealand, Canada, Australia or anywhere in the world, you can afford to take them to the veterinarians.

Feeding human food to animals

Feeding human food to animals to can be toxic. It is well known that food such as chocolates, macadamia nuts and grapes are not recommended for feeding animals. Generally cooked and marinated food should be avoided.

Labelling and Regulation

In the United States of America, all pet foods are regulated by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). The labelling of cats and dog food must be complete and balanced to meet the standards of The Association American Feed Control Official AAFCO.

Almost everything is regulated, just like online pokies regulated by eCOGRA and other regulators, AAFCO is a watchdog that monitors pet food to make sure that it is complete and well balanced of. They do this by testing the food through the animal food feeding test.

Stay healthy whilst feeding your pet

Washing hands thoroughly right after handling pet food is much recommended for one to prevent illness. Pet food and human food should not be kept in the same place, keep it away from the reach of young children.

Do not use the household utensils to feed a pet. Some of the pet food contains high amount of chemicals which might be harmful to humans.

