Iced Orange and Apple Tea
Refreshing summer drink that is delicious and cooling.
Preparation time- 10 minutes
Chilling time -2 hours
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 teabags
1 tablespoon sugar
300 ml boiling water
150 ml apple juice
150ml orange juice
1 cinnamon stick
Method:
1. Place tea bags in a pot and add boiling water. Add the cinnamon stick.
2. Allow the tea to steep for 2-3 minutes and remove teabags and cinnamon stick.
3. Stir in the sugar and allow the tea to cool.
4. Stir in the apple and orange juice and mix well.
5. Chill for 2 hours.
6. Pour into tall glasses; add ice cubes and orange slices.
Serve with orange slices as garnish.
About Nayna Kanabar
Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
