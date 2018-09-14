Iced Orange and Apple Tea

Refreshing summer drink that is delicious and cooling.

Preparation time- 10 minutes

Chilling time -2 hours

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 teabags

1 tablespoon sugar

300 ml boiling water

150 ml apple juice

150ml orange juice

1 cinnamon stick

Method:

1. Place tea bags in a pot and add boiling water. Add the cinnamon stick.

2. Allow the tea to steep for 2-3 minutes and remove teabags and cinnamon stick.

3. Stir in the sugar and allow the tea to cool.

4. Stir in the apple and orange juice and mix well.

5. Chill for 2 hours.

6. Pour into tall glasses; add ice cubes and orange slices.

Serve with orange slices as garnish.

