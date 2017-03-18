City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Hyderabadi Daal

Hyderabadi Daal

  By Jagruti Dhanecha | March 18, 2017 - 5:00 am | ,

Today I would like to share with you a new dish, that was novel to me too until a few weeks ago.

Many people have a certain mental image of daal when they hear the word. When I saw the recipe for this daal on TV, I was itching to try it. It is something new, yet beautifully Indian and homely!
When I served it for the first time, I received the thumbs up from everyone at the table. My daughter in particular loves this daal. She says it is different to any other daal she has ever eaten before.
I will definitely keep this daal on my menu and I hope you will do so too once you have tried it.

You will need:

(These lentils are widely available in most supermarkets and Indian grocers).

  • 1 cup Toor daal ( split pigeon pea daal )
  • 1 cup Chana daal
  • 1/2 cup Moong daal ( yellow daal )
  • 1 tsp turmeric powder
  • salt to taste
  • 1 tsp ghee – clarified butter (vegans can use oil)
  • 1 tsp tamarind pulp or lemon juice
  • handful freshly chopped coriander

For seasoning:

  • 1 tsp ghee
  • 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
  • pinch of asafoetida (hing)
  • few curry leaves
  • 3-4 cloves of garlic chopped
  • 4-5 bulb chillies

Method:

Mix all the daals, wash them and place them in a big pan. Then, add 5-6 cups of water, salt, ghee and turmeric powder. Make sure the mixture is stirred well, then bring it to a boil and let it simmer for half an hour. Cook the daal until it is tender. Add the tamarind pulp or lemon juice and then turn off the heat.

Seasoning:

In a small pan heat ghee add seeds, hing, curry leaves, garlic and bulb chillies. Once the seeds have popped, add them to the cooked daal. Stir well and garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with steamy rice.

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

About Jagruti Dhanecha

I am a housewife and a mother of two teenage kids settled in the UK for the past 20 years. Originally born and brought up in India, it was from these childhood days that my love for cooking began. I have no formal training in cooking and baking, and everything I’ve learnt has been through good cooks in the family and my circle of friends, through my own experiments, reading and research. My main cooking niche consists of healthy and tasty vegetarian meals but I like to throw in the occasional treat. To share my love for food and culinary art, I have created a food blog, Jagruti’s Cooking Odyssey that displays authentic Indian vegetarian/vegan dishes, special and rich recipes covering different courses in varied cuisines. My cooking enthusiasm led me to cookery shows on a national Asian TV channel. Much like cooking and baking I have other interests too like photography, reading and travelling, which assist me in my culinary skills.
Tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Hyderabadi Daal

  1. Mina Joshi says:
    March 18, 2012 at 12:58 pm

    This daal would be perfect with my ladoos…. Nice and simple recipe.

    Reply
  2. Jagruti says:
    March 18, 2012 at 6:14 pm

    Agree with you Minaben…thank you for the lovely comment..

    Reply
  3. Sheila says:
    April 4, 2012 at 11:45 pm

    What are ‘bulb chillies’ please.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.