Hyderabadi Daal

Today I would like to share with you a new dish, that was novel to me too until a few weeks ago.

Many people have a certain mental image of daal when they hear the word. When I saw the recipe for this daal on TV, I was itching to try it. It is something new, yet beautifully Indian and homely!

When I served it for the first time, I received the thumbs up from everyone at the table. My daughter in particular loves this daal. She says it is different to any other daal she has ever eaten before.

I will definitely keep this daal on my menu and I hope you will do so too once you have tried it.

You will need:

(These lentils are widely available in most supermarkets and Indian grocers).

1 cup Toor daal ( split pigeon pea daal )

1 cup Chana daal

1/2 cup Moong daal ( yellow daal )

1 tsp turmeric powder

salt to taste

1 tsp ghee – clarified butter (vegans can use oil)

1 tsp tamarind pulp or lemon juice

handful freshly chopped coriander

For seasoning:

1 tsp ghee

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

pinch of asafoetida (hing)

few curry leaves

3-4 cloves of garlic chopped

4-5 bulb chillies

Method:

Mix all the daals, wash them and place them in a big pan. Then, add 5-6 cups of water, salt, ghee and turmeric powder. Make sure the mixture is stirred well, then bring it to a boil and let it simmer for half an hour. Cook the daal until it is tender. Add the tamarind pulp or lemon juice and then turn off the heat.

Seasoning:

In a small pan heat ghee add seeds, hing, curry leaves, garlic and bulb chillies. Once the seeds have popped, add them to the cooked daal. Stir well and garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with steamy rice.

