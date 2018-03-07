How To Wind Down During Your Commute Home

Your commute home from work isn’t going to be the most relaxing part of your day; it’s as simple as that. The train home is more than likely overcrowded and you’ll probably be packed in against hot and flustered commuters. Failing to find a seat on your journey home can have your blood pressure shooting sky high and wishing you’d cycled home. With this said, however, there are ways of lessening the stress you feel during your commute. Think about blocking out the noise of busy platforms and loud tannoy announcements by wearing headphones. Don your headphones the minute you leave your office and escape into a more quiet atmosphere until you reach your front door.

Read Articles

Disconnect with the busy environment around you, and read up on news of the day. Grab a free newspaper on your train journey, or alternatively scroll through interesting articles online. If you’re trying to relax, then it’s advisable to steer clear of heavy news articles. Instead, try and stick to ones about lifestyle or sports, such as https://www.unibet.eu/blog/football/world-cup. Routine is familiar and can help you to unwind, so find sites that publish content you enjoy reading and come back to them.

Play Monotonous Games

Repetition can help the mind to relax as it’s engaged in an easy and mindless task. Think about downloading simple games to play during your commute home like Candy Crush, Snake or Fruit Ninja. Since you’re trying to wind down, you should avoid overly stimulating games or ones that require your focus or full attention.

Turn On Classic FM

Unwind listening to classical music. Turn on the classical radio channels or download your favourite album onto your phone. Spotify premium and Apple Music allow you to listen to your songs offline, so you don’t need to worry about losing connection and being plunged back into the reality of travelling home during your evening commute. Classical music is widely understood to relieve stress and have a relaxing effect on both the mind and the body.

Listen To A Podcast Or Audiobook

Reading is a great way to relax in any usual quiet circumstance. However, your commute home is not this. Your commute home features teenagers listening to music through tinny speakers and people arguing on their phone while passing in and out of phone signal. It’s not the ideal place for getting out your book and attempting to read much beyond a few paragraphs. Instead, you should consider downloading a book or podcast onto your phone, and plug in your noise-cancelling headphones for the duration of the journey home.

Avoid Rush Hour

Avoid rush hour altogether and travel after the crowds have subsided. Avoid the busiest part of the day, and travel home a little later than between 5 pm and 6 pm. In the time you’re waiting, you could pick yourself up a tasty treat or a bottle of essential oil, like lavender or tea tree oil. Think about how you’re going to enjoy your evening and wind down before doing it all over again the next day. The less stressed you feel about making your commute home, the easier it will be to have to repeat the process day after day. Take note of this guide, and learn how best to unwind.

