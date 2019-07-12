There is only one thing that people enjoy more than playing slots, and that’s winning at them – you can learn more about slot at the previous link. You just cannot argue with that, everybody loves a bit dollar in their pocket, you wouldn’t be human if you didn’t. But, here’s the thing; slots aren’t always a solid investment, far from it in fact. It is just as possible to lose a lot of money than it is to win.

This is a crucial thing to remember, slots are made to make casinos and developers money after all, how do you expect them to do so if their games constantly give out money? In order to win you have to be clever, and that’s where we come in. Read ahead for some tips on how to win money playing slot games.

Find The Right Slot

For many players it can be hard to win money playing slot games before they have even started. The reason why? Far too many gamblers jump straight into any old online slot before they have had the chance to do the required research. There are thousands of titles around these days, and some will be harder to win than others.

The main thing you will want to look out for here is RTP or Return To Player. This is percentage that signifies how likely you are to receive a pay out from any given slot. 97% and above is a very good percentage, whereas 94% and below is not good at all. However, this isn’t the only thing to consider. It also pays dividends to consider a slots volatility in conjunction with how you like to play – high volatility slots carry more risk but better chance of reward, whereas low volatility slots are the opposite.

Know Your Slot

Another crucial thing to consider before you have even started spinning the reels is how your chosen slot works. For instance, do you know the mechanics of its bonus rounds? Or any special features that set it apart from the rest? Most slots these days will have at least one thing that can make it exponentially easier to win, its very important you find this out.

This can be done either by doing a quick spot of research on the chosen slot, or even playing in free mode for a couple of spins to see where you’re at. Encountering a big win is much more likely during a bonus round, so it is of paramount importance you know how these work.

Bet Sensibly

It always pays off to be sensible when gambling, always. The main reason why is that if you get carried away and lose all your money, you simply will not be able to gamble again, thus completely killing your chances of winning. But also, if you pay attention to where you are picking up wins and where you are not you can begin to place your bets with a bit more thought.



